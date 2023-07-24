U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Urologic Disease Centers

Enhance the effectiveness of research related to urologic dysfunction by encouraging collaboration amongst investigators.

NIDDK Program Staff

NIDDK funds Urologic Disease Centers via U54 or P20. Check the Current Funding Opportunities table for available opportunities.

Resources and Services Available from the Urologic Disease Centers

The O’Brien Urology Centers conduct basic, translational, and clinical research into the pathophysiology of urologic diseases and conditions. The Centers, whose collaborations are coordinated by the CAIRIBU (Collaborating for the Advancement of Interdisciplinary Research in Benign Urology) Interactions Core, generate, and provide investigative resources that are available to the broader research community. They often have integrated teams of investigators from a wide range of disciplines, share specialized equipment, and serve as regional or national resources. The Centers also support pilot and feasibility studies, collaborative research activities and offer short-term educational enrichment activities. 

O’Brien Urology Centers

University of Wisconsin Center
  • Research Aims: The goal of the center is to identify factors within the bladder and prostate that result in urinary dysfunction in aging men
  • Activities & Services
    • Supports three research projects, pilot and feasibility program, summer research program, an annual symposium, and a Rodent Urinary Function Testing Core
    • Pilot & Feasibility Program
Columbia University Center
  • Research Aims: The goal of the center is to address questions related to the genetic, cellular, and metabolic events that lead to lower urinary tract disorders such as lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) and urinary tract infection (UTI), and devise new methods for prevention and treatment.
  • Activities & Services
    • Supports three research projects, a Microbial Genomics Biomedical Core, a pilot and feasibility program, a summer student research program, an annual symposium, mouse models or urologic disorders and genetic resources
    • Pilot & Feasibility Program
  • Research Aims: The goal of the center is to utilize molecular and cellular methodologies to characterize and improve understanding of the pathophysiology of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), and facilitate identification of specific treatments.
  • Activities & Services
    • Supports two research projects, a Biospecimen/Bioimaging Core, a pilot and feasibility program, and a summer student research program.

Urology Centers Program Interaction Core

The Urology Centers Interactions Core, known as CAIRIBU (Collaborating for the Advancement of Interdisciplinary Research in Benign Urology) is housed at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Research Aims: The goals of the Interactions Core are to support the Centers Programs by providing administrative support for education and resource sharing, and by promoting transdisciplinary research and training of new investigators in the CAIRIBU network.

Research Resources

NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.

  • Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.
  • NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.
  • NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.

