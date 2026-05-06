Kidney HIV/AIDS
Research on HIV-associated nephropathy (HIVAN).
The Kidney HIV/AIDS program supports basic, translational, and clinical studies of renal structure and function in individuals infected with HIV. Specific research interests include the pathogenic mechanisms of viral infection, sites of viral replication and spread, kidney as a reservoir, cellular models of HIV pathogenesis, and the resulting organ dysfunction. The portfolio encompasses studies on the effect of HIV infection and treatment on organ function and pathogenesis of HIV-associated kidney diseases.
NIDDK Program Staff
- Deepak Nihalani, Ph.D. O’Brien Kidney & Urologic Disease Centers; Kidney HIV/AIDS; Clinical Translational Studies
Related Links
-
-
-
-
-
View related clinical trials from ClinicalTrials.gov.
-
Study sections conduct initial peer review of applications in a designated scientific area. Visit the NIH’s Center for Scientific Review website to search for study sections.
Research Resources
NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.
- Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.
- NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.
- NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.
Additional Research Programs
Research Training
NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.Learn about NIDDK Research Training Programs
Small Business
Small Business Programs
NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.Learn about NIDDK Small Business Programs
Human Subjects Research
Human Subjects Research
NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.Learn about Human Subjects Research
Translational Research
NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.Learn about NIDDK Translational Research Opportunities
Meetings & Workshops
-
Bethesda, MD
Webinar
Supports researchers with tools to enhance scientific rigor, reproducibility, and transparency, and provides a big data knowledge base for genomic and pathway hypothesis generation.
Providing education and training for the next generation of biomedical and behavioral scientist
-
NIH Common Fund
Learn about current projects and view funding opportunities sponsored by the NIH Common Fund.
-
Planning to Apply? Register Early
Registration is required at eRA Commons and grants.gov and can take 4 weeks.