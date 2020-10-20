Jenna Norton, M.P.H.

Responsibilities & Activities

As Associate Director of the National Kidney and Urologic Science Translation Program, I support efforts to implement population health research on the role social determinants play in kidney and urologic health and disease, particularly in relation to racial, ethnic and socioeconomic disparities. In addition, I support work relating to data standards in research and patient care in order to improve interoperability of data, thereby increasing research efficiency and improving patient outcomes. In collaboration with colleagues at the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, I co-lead the Electronic (e-) Care Plan for People with Multiple Chronic Conditions Project, which aims to develop a standards-based e-care plan that can interface with the electronic health record to aggregate critical, patient-centered health and social data and share that data across clinical, community, home and research settings.

Research Programs Chronic Kidney Disease

The mechanisms and pathophysiology underlying renal disease and its progression. Kidney Clinical Research & Epidemiology

Advances clinical studies and epidemiologic research on renal disease.

Committees & Working Groups