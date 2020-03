Aynur Unalp-Arida M.D., M.Sc., Ph.D.

My portfolio includes clinical, translational, and epidemiological studies of digestive diseases, nutrition, and obesity that address risk factors for disease occurrence and disease prognosis or natural history in gastrointestinal, liver, biliary, and pancreatic diseases. The data systems component of my program includes secondary data analysis informed by the central data repositories, existing health resource utilization databases, and biological repositories that support clinical, translational, and epidemiological research in digestive diseases, nutrition, and obesity.