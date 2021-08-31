Pancreas Clinical Research & Epidemiology

Patient-oriented clinical research and epidemiology research on diseases of the exocrine pancreas.

The Pancreas Clinical Research and Epidemiology program supports patient-oriented clinical research and epidemiology research in diseases of the exocrine pancreas—excluding cystic fibrosis, which covered in another program. The program supports small clinical studies focused on research that is innovative and of potential high impact and should lead to full-scale clinical trials (Phase III clinical trials), which are typically multi-center and involve several hundred patients randomized to two or more treatments, one of which is usually a placebo. The aim of such trials is to provide evidence for support of, or a change in, health policy or standard of care. Studied treatments may include pharmacologic, nonpharmacologic, and behavioral interventions for disease prevention, prophylaxis, diagnosis, or therapy. The program’s research portfolio includes clinical and epidemiological studies aimed to increase our knowledge of the risk factors; means of detection and diagnosis; natural history and prognosis; and prevention and treatment of pancreatitis, both acute and chronic.

Study sections conduct initial peer review of applications in a designated scientific area. Visit the NIH’s Center for Scientific Review website to search for study sections.

NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.

Research Training

NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.

Diversity

The NIDDK offers and participates in a variety of opportunities for trainees and researchers from communities underrepresented in the biomedical research enterprise. These opportunities include travel and scholarship awards, research supplements, small clinical grants, high school and undergraduate programs, and a network of minority health research investigators.

Small Business

NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.

Human Subjects Research

NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.

Translational Research

NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.