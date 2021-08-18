Clinical & Epidemiological Nutrition Research

Clinical and epidemiological research in nutrition.

The Clinical and Epidemiological Nutrition Research program supports clinical research focused on observational/interventional studies in nutrition, as well as nutritional epidemiology studies. This program includes clinical studies examining the effects of nutrient or dietary intake, diet composition, diet intervals, variation in nutritional status, or interventions ranging from, but not limited to, whole foods/dietary patterns, dietary supplements, or alternative delivery modes (i.e., parenteral or enteral nutrition) on health-related outcomes in humans. Nutrients may encompass macronutrients, vitamins/minerals, phytonutrients, and other food components. Clinical studies of nutritional status or interventions from infancy throughout the aging process are of interest. The program serves as a focal point for the collection, analysis, and dissemination of data on nutritional intake, status, and disorders of public health significance, with particular emphasis on national/global surveillance and follow-up studies. This program also includes policy- and population-based approaches to improving nutrient/dietary intake or nutritional status not focused on obesity/weight control. Other relevant research projects would include methodologies to improve assessment of nutrient intake and/or status in humans throughout the lifespan.

Study sections conduct initial peer review of applications in a designated scientific area. Visit the NIH’s Center for Scientific Review website to search for study sections.

NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.

Research Training

NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.

Diversity

The NIDDK offers and participates in a variety of opportunities for trainees and researchers from communities underrepresented in the biomedical research enterprise. These opportunities include travel and scholarship awards, research supplements, small clinical grants, high school and undergraduate programs, and a network of minority health research investigators.

Small Business

NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.

Human Subjects Research

NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.

Translational Research

NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.