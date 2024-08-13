Now Live: ESRD Quarterly Update

The End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Quarterly Report has been updated. The data now ranges from Q1 2021 – Q4 2023. Updates include the following:

Estimated incident counts for 2023 quarters 2, 3, and 4 have been added in the Incident Count Table, based on counts in the current and historical data.

Now estimated incident count is used instead of observed incident count for 2023 quarters 2, 3, and 4 in the Incident Count Bar Charts (a footnote has been added in Incident Count Bar Charts indicating this change.)

Prevalent Count Bar Charts Tab Cause figure title has been changed to ESRD Point Prevalent Count, Grouped by Primary Cause of ESRD.

The second smallest cell has been suppressed in the Medical Evidence report (previously, Other/Unknown/Missing was suppressed.)

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us.