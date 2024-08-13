Now Live: ESRD Quarterly Update
The End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Quarterly Report has been updated. The data now ranges from Q1 2021 – Q4 2023. Updates include the following:
- Estimated incident counts for 2023 quarters 2, 3, and 4 have been added in the Incident Count Table, based on counts in the current and historical data.
- Now estimated incident count is used instead of observed incident count for 2023 quarters 2, 3, and 4 in the Incident Count Bar Charts (a footnote has been added in Incident Count Bar Charts indicating this change.)
- Prevalent Count Bar Charts Tab Cause figure title has been changed to ESRD Point Prevalent Count, Grouped by Primary Cause of ESRD.
- The second smallest cell has been suppressed in the Medical Evidence report (previously, Other/Unknown/Missing was suppressed.)
If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us.