USRDS Releases 2024 Interactive Annual Data Report

A partial 2024 United States Renal Data System (USRDS) Annual Data Report (ADR) is now available so that researchers can access the report ahead of the 2024 American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week.

The following chapters are available now:

CKD Volume:

Chapter 1: CKD in the General Population

Chapter 3: Mortality

Chapter 4: Acute Kidney Injury

Chapter 5: Kidney Disease among Children and Adolescents

Chapter 6: Healthcare Expenditures for Persons with CKD

Chapter 7: Prescription Drug Coverage in Patients with CKD

ESRD Volume:

Chapter 1: Incidence, Prevalence, Patient Characteristics, and Treatment Modalities

Chapter 2: Home Dialysis

Chapter 4: Vascular Access

Chapter 6: Mortality

Chapter 10: Prescription Drug Coverage in Patients with ESRD

Remaining sections of the ADR and a full Introduction will be released in the next few weeks. Thank you for your patience. Please contact us with any questions.