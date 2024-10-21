USRDS Releases 2024 Interactive Annual Data Report
A partial 2024 United States Renal Data System (USRDS) Annual Data Report (ADR) is now available so that researchers can access the report ahead of the 2024 American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week.
The following chapters are available now:
CKD Volume:
- Chapter 1: CKD in the General Population
- Chapter 3: Mortality
- Chapter 4: Acute Kidney Injury
- Chapter 5: Kidney Disease among Children and Adolescents
- Chapter 6: Healthcare Expenditures for Persons with CKD
- Chapter 7: Prescription Drug Coverage in Patients with CKD
ESRD Volume:
- Chapter 1: Incidence, Prevalence, Patient Characteristics, and Treatment Modalities
- Chapter 2: Home Dialysis
- Chapter 4: Vascular Access
- Chapter 6: Mortality
- Chapter 10: Prescription Drug Coverage in Patients with ESRD
Remaining sections of the ADR and a full Introduction will be released in the next few weeks. Thank you for your patience. Please contact us with any questions.