Dave and Leroy: Providing HOPE for a Better Way To Manage Dialysis Pain

Dave had a difficult decade during his 40s. Not long after he retired early from his high-pressure job, he found himself hospitalized with end-stage renal disease (ESRD), also known as kidney failure. The dialysis he received then saved his life, but the three 4-hour maintenance dialysis sessions per week he required thereafter presented difficult hurdles for him: apart from being very time consuming, even getting to the clinic was a challenge. He took public transit as far as it would go, but walking the remaining blocks was surprisingly strenuous, as he was weakened by anemia (i.e., his blood could not carry enough oxygen throughout his body). Getting home was even harder, because the procedure itself was also draining, so he was exhausted all the time. Then there was the discomfort. When Dave was asked by health care providers at the dialysis clinic if it hurt, “I’d say ‘yes.’ When they asked me where, I couldn’t pinpoint a spot. I’d just say it hurts all over.” He notes that the experience is not the same for everyone: some people treated with dialysis do experience localized pain, while others have relatively little discomfort. For Dave, dialysis kept him alive, but also meant living with generalized pain. This was particularly true during dialysis itself because the procedure required him to sit for hours in a single position.

Unfortunately, the exhaustion and pain led him to miss some dialysis appointments. After about 6 months of this, his care team called him and his wife to a meeting that would change his life. They asked why he was missing appointments and worked with him to help solve some of the logistic and financial issues that were making dialysis such a challenge for him. They also told him if he kept missing dialysis sessions he wouldn’t live much longer. It was the nudge Dave needed to take ownership of his own health: he took it as a challenge to get to every appointment on time. After a couple of months of regular dialysis, he began to feel better. “Perhaps ‘less crappy’” would be a better way of putting it, he says. Soon he began making other healthful choices— quitting smoking, eating better, exercising, and becoming stronger.

Not long thereafter, Dave accepted a role on a kidney patient advisory committee that was seeking volunteers. He says “a lightbulb went off,” as he knew some things could be done better, and so began a role in patient advocacy that continues today. Dave had also experienced firsthand the transformative moment when his care team listened to him, and he listened to them. As an advocate, he has had the chance to help ensure such moments happen whenever possible for others living with ESRD, and to make a difference for people in his community who need dialysis; he feels he’s “had a pretty good run as a patient advocate.” In 2015, after almost 6 years on dialysis, Dave received a kidney transplant. Since then, he has become healthier still. And—more than a decade after he retired and soon thereafter got his ESRD diagnosis— Dave was able to accept a paying job proofreading documents for a law firm.

Dave says that during his years receiving dialysis he was invited to join several clinical trials, participating in most. He says he would have been more receptive to one he declined to join if they had done a better job answering his questions about the study. So, when a scientist who had heard about his advocacy work invited him to join the steering committee for a new study to improve pain treatment in people who are receiving dialysis, he was keenly interested. (A steering committee plays an integral role by setting priorities for and overseeing research studies.) The scientist said that as a Patient Advisor and member of the Steering Committee, Dave would have a major role in ensuring the study meets the needs of its participants. Dave realized this might be another opportunity to make a difference for people with ESRD. He agreed to join, and Dave—along with others from the community of people living with ESRD—soon became an integral part of the Hemodialysis Pain Reduction Effort (HOPE) research team.

“The HOPE trial exceeded my expectations…. And my expectations were high,” says Dave, speaking about how the HOPE study has prioritized including the patient perspective in all its activities.

Dave recalls that at the first Steering Committee meeting, the NIDDK project scientist, Dr. Paul Kimmel, insisted Dave and the other Patient Advisors sit at the table with the scientists—as equal members of the team. “He always looks out for us. Any opportunity to make the patient voice felt, he... makes sure we have that opportunity.” Indeed, Dr. Kimmel also “challenged us [the Patient Advisors] to champion” the patient perspective. “The HOPE trial exceeded my expectations in that regard. And my expectations were high.”

Another thing he remembers from that first meeting was seeing how valuable it was to hear the differences between the perspectives of the other Patient Advisors and his own. “Not all dialysis patients think the way that I do…. I have to keep that in mind when I think about how to approach people and how to make [study] processes go better.”

“We’re all proud to be living proof of what can be done when we’re given the opportunity to contribute,” says Dave, speaking about how patient engagement has benefited the HOPE study.

As promised, the Patient Advisors are helping ensure that the HOPE study is patient centered and patient friendly by serving not only on the Steering Committee, but also the Patient Advisory Committee and the Recruitment and Retention Committee, among others. Indeed, they have played a major part in helping to guide the participant recruitment process. In a key effort, Dave and two of the other Advisors are featured in a 5-minute recruitment video on the study website, www.HOPEHDTrial.org, explaining the trial. In it, the Patient Advisors provide their own perspectives on what it is like to experience pain from dialysis, and the value of the HOPE Study. “Between the three of us we had really different takes on it, but each take was really personal—you could tell that it was just us telling our stories,” Dave says. Notably, HOPE recruitment has been faster than expected and is meeting its goal of having 50 percent Black participants (as of the time of writing). Many of the participants cited the video as one of the reasons they joined the study. “That video has been well received,” Dave adds with understatement.

“We’re all proud to be living proof of what can be done when we’re given the opportunity to contribute.” Dave agrees with the NIDDK’s philosophy about patient engagement in research, saying, “if you want studies done well, we have to be at the table.” By never giving up his own hope, Dave has improved his health and life in countless ways. Through his ongoing advocacy and patient engagement work, Dave is also giving HOPE to others living with ESRD for better health and quality of life.

Leroy’s Story: Helping Fellow Kidney Patients by Participating in the HOPE Study