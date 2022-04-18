Bowel Control Problems: Treatments Are Available

Healthy Moments Episode: April 18, 2022

Don’t be embarrassed to bring up bowel control problems with your doctor! They won’t be shocked, and they can let you know about available treatments.

Last week, we started a conversation that can be embarrassing to talk about: bowel control. However, talking about the problem is the first step in treatment.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Although you may be embarrassed to talk to your doctor about bowel control problems, your doctor will not be shocked or surprised. Treatments for bowel control problems are available and effective. They include:

Changes to eating, diet, and nutrition

Medications

Pelvic floor exercises

Bowel training, and

Surgery

You may find that keeping a stool diary can help to manage your bowel control problems. Also, a food diary may identify foods and drinks that cause changes in your bowel habits.

Talk to your doctor to learn which treatment options are best for you.

