Don’t Let the Holiday Weigh You Down

Healthy Moments Episode: Dec. 13, 2021

Healthy eating and physical activity can help you avoid extra pounds over the holidays.

DR. RODGERS: You’ve heard the phrase easy come, easy go. When it comes to holiday weight gain, don’t expect the weight to go as easily as it came.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Research suggests that many people never lose the extra weight they gain over the holidays. My colleague, Dr. Susan Yanovski, points out:

DR. YANOVSKI: While the average person gains less than one pound between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, many may never lose that weight, and over the years, those pounds add up. You don’t have to gain weight. Healthy eating and physical activity can help you avoid extra pounds over the holidays.

DR. RODGERS: If you did gain weight, the New Year is a great time to get more active and eat healthy. By losing weight over time, you can lower your risk for type 2 diabetes and other health problems.

For more information, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.