Eating and Nutrition: Tips for K-12 Students

Healthy Moments Episode: Sept. 25, 2023

Take action now to help your kids stay healthy.

When school-aged children eat too much and exercise too little, they put themselves at risk for serious health problems in the future, so take action now to help your kids stay healthy.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, bringing you Healthy Moments from the NIH. I’m the Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

To achieve a healthy weight, our children should

Have breakfast every day so they will have more energy and be less likely to grab unhealthy snacks or overeat later in the day

Steer clear of foods that are high in fat, sugar, or sodium, like some types of chips, cookies, and fast foods

Eat healthy foods more often, such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean meats, and seafood

And drink beverages like water or low-fat milk instead of sugar-sweetened sodas and juice drinks

This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.