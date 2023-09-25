Follow
Eating and Nutrition: Tips for K-12 Students
Take action now to help your kids stay healthy.
Take action now to help your kids stay healthy.
Download the MP3 audio file (MP3, 1.94 MB)
Transcript
When school-aged children eat too much and exercise too little, they put themselves at risk for serious health problems in the future, so take action now to help your kids stay healthy.
Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, bringing you Healthy Moments from the NIH. I’m the Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.
To achieve a healthy weight, our children should
- Have breakfast every day so they will have more energy and be less likely to grab unhealthy snacks or overeat later in the day
- Steer clear of foods that are high in fat, sugar, or sodium, like some types of chips, cookies, and fast foods
- Eat healthy foods more often, such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean meats, and seafood
- And drink beverages like water or low-fat milk instead of sugar-sweetened sodas and juice drinks
For more information, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.
Related Information
Share this page