Emerging Trends in Weight Management

Healthy Moments Episode: May 6, 2024

Curious about how the latest anti-obesity medicines compare to other ways of managing weight, like diet and exercise?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

My colleague Dr. Susan Yanovski, co-director of NIDDK’s Office of Obesity Research, explains:

DR. YANOVSKI: Innovations in anti-obesity medicine, such as Wegovy and Zepbound, are changing how we treat obesity and overweight. They work to help you feel less hungry and feel full sooner, which can help people lose weight and improve their health. However, medicines should not replace physical activity or healthy eating habits. Studies show that combining medicines and lifestyle changes works best.

DR. RODGERS: Be sure talk to your doctor about a weight management plan that works for you. To find out more, follow us @NIDDKgov.