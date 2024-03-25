Get Involved in Kidney Research

Healthy Moments Episode: March 25, 2024

Did you know the National Institutes of Health is working to improve kidney care?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

We support studies that investigate the social, environmental, molecular, and genetic causes of kidney disease. For example, the Chronic Kidney Disease in Children Study looks at risk factors for the progression of chronic kidney disease. It also studies how kidney disease impacts the development of heart disease, brain function, and growth in children. By better understanding how kidney disease works, and the impacts it has on different individuals, we can develop tailored treatments that may improve health outcomes.

If you’re interested in learning more about ongoing clinical trials or becoming a participant, visit clinicaltrials.gov and search for “kidney disease.”

