Know the Signs of Food Poisoning
Transcript
Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.
Food poisoning affects millions each year. Older adults and those who are pregnant or have weakened immune systems are at higher risk for more severe cases of food poisoning.
Common symptoms of food poisoning are
- diarrhea or bloody diarrhea
- vomiting
- pain in your abdomen
- fever
- and headache
See a doctor if symptoms last more than 3 days or you have more severe problems including
- irritability, confusion or high fever
- severe pain in the abdomen or rectum
- stools that are black, bloody, or have pus
- or signs of dehydration like extreme thirst and dark urine
Kids may have different symptoms. Call your child’s doctor if you suspect food poisoning.
