Know the Signs of Food Poisoning

Can you spot the symptoms of food poisoning?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Food poisoning affects millions each year. Older adults and those who are pregnant or have weakened immune systems are at higher risk for more severe cases of food poisoning.

Common symptoms of food poisoning are

diarrhea or bloody diarrhea

vomiting

pain in your abdomen

fever

and headache

See a doctor if symptoms last more than 3 days or you have more severe problems including

irritability, confusion or high fever

severe pain in the abdomen or rectum

stools that are black, bloody, or have pus

or signs of dehydration like extreme thirst and dark urine

Kids may have different symptoms. Call your child’s doctor if you suspect food poisoning.

