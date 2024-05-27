Meal Timing in Weight Management

Healthy Moments Episode: May 27, 2024

DR. RODGERS: Maintaining a healthy weight isn't just about what you eat, but also when you eat.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

My colleague Dr. Susan Yanovski, co-director of the NIDDK’s Office of Obesity Research, explains:

DR. YANOVSKI: Research from the NIH done in animals suggests that eating when you’re usually inactive can disrupt your body’s internal molecular “clock.” Eating when your body would normally be ready to rest can also alter fat tissue and contribute to weight gain. For instance, avoiding late-night snacks and planning your meals earlier in the day when you are more active may improve your metabolic health and reduce obesity risk.

To adopt a balanced approach to weight management, remember to combine timely eating with regular physical activity, a healthy diet, and sufficient sleep.

