Substance Use Disorders In Stressful Times

Healthy Moments Episode: Sept. 20, 2021

DR. RODGERS: If stress has increased your drinking, drug use, or use of medicines other than as prescribed, take steps to get the help you need!

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

My colleague, Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, explains:

DR. VOLKOW: If you or your loved one use alcohol or other substances to cope with stress here are tips that may help:

Learn more - talk to a health care provider or visit nida.nih.gov

Attend a virtual treatment or recovery program

Discuss options for medicines that can treat substance use disorders with your health care provider

Try to continue therapy, treatment, or support appointments in person or with telehealth services

Call the free and confidential National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP, to speak with someone about treatment services in your area.

