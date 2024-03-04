The Role of Your Kidneys

Healthy Moments Episode: March 4, 2024

Your kidneys may be small, but they play a big role in your overall health! Stay tuned to get to know these fist-sized organs and what they do to keep your body functioning smoothly.

Download the MP3 audio file (MP3, 1.38 MB)

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Your kidneys sit just below your rib cage on either side of your spine. They work around the clock to filter your blood, removing excess water and waste to produce urine. Healthy kidneys filter half a cup of blood every minute, or almost 150 quarts a day! Your kidneys also produce hormones that help make red blood cells, control blood pressure, and keep your bones healthy.

When your kidneys aren’t at the top of their game, your whole body is affected. Your nerves, muscles, and tissues may not function normally.

For more information, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.