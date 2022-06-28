Top NIDDK Videos for Diabetes Health Care Professionals

Check out some of our most popular videos about caring for people with diabetes.

Did you know that NIDDK has a YouTube channel with content for health care professionals working with people who have diabetes? The diabetes for health professionals playlist includes our blog videos on topics ranging from prescribing metformin to managing obesity. Below, check out five of the most popular videos, and subscribe to the blog and our YouTube playlist to be notified when new videos are posted.

David Nathan, MD, Professor at Harvard Medical School, and Director of the Diabetes Center at Massachusetts General Hospital, explains the benefits and drawbacks of metformin treatment for type 2 diabetes.

A. Susana Ramírez, PhD, MPH, discusses the challenges associated with communication inequalities in health care settings, as well as how these inequalities can act as deterrents to patients obtaining and processing health information.

Carol M. Mangione, MD, MSPH, FACP, unpacks the complexities of administering diabetes care for older adults and shares some of the unique challenges older adults with diabetes may experience.

David B. Sacks, MD, Senior Investigator at the Department of Laboratory Medicine at the NIH Clinical Center, discusses the benefits and challenges of administering the A1C assay test.

Scott Kahan, MD, MPH, provides recommendations for diabetes health professionals who wish to address obesity and weight management with their patients.



