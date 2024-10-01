U.S. flag

Kidney Disease Section

of the Kidney Diseases Branch

Jeffrey Kopp. Jeffrey B. Kopp, M.D.

Section Chief

jeffrey.kopp@nih.gov
Clinical and translational researchers who seek deeper understanding and new therapies for glomerular disease, including membranous nephropathy and FSGS.
About Our Research

Select Publications

Lessons From APOL1 Animal Models.
Yoshida T, Latt KZ, Heymann J, Kopp JB.
Front Med (Lausanne) (2021) 8:762901. Abstract/Full Text
Aryl Hydrocarbon Receptor Mechanisms Affecting Chronic Kidney Disease.
Curran CS, Kopp JB.
Front Pharmacol (2022) 13:782199. Abstract/Full Text
View More Publications
