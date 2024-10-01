Kidney Disease Section
of the Kidney Diseases Branch
Jeffrey B. Kopp, M.D.
Section Chiefjeffrey.kopp@nih.gov
Clinical and translational researchers who seek deeper understanding and new therapies for glomerular disease, including membranous nephropathy and FSGS.
Select Publications
- Lessons From APOL1 Animal Models.
- Yoshida T, Latt KZ, Heymann J, Kopp JB.
- Front Med (Lausanne) (2021) 8:762901. Abstract/Full Text
- Aryl Hydrocarbon Receptor Mechanisms Affecting Chronic Kidney Disease.
- Curran CS, Kopp JB.
- Front Pharmacol (2022) 13:782199. Abstract/Full Text
