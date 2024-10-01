U.S. flag

Kidney Disease Section
Section Chief: Jeffrey B. Kopp, M.D.

About Our Research

The Kidney Disease Section has two missions:

  • to provide renal consultation to in-patients and out-patients at the NIH Clinical Research Center, including those with hypertension, fluid and electrolyte disorders, acute kidney injury, and chronic kidney disease
  • to conduct studies on pathogenesis and therapy of glomerular disease, with a current concentration on focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and membranous nephropathy

Current Research

The Kidney Disease Section studies various kidney diseases, including lupus nephritis, membranous nephropathy, and the podocyte diseases, particularly focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

The goal of our research is to find better treatments for glomerular disease that are more effective and less toxic.

Our work on mechanisms and therapy is aimed to improve our ability to diagnose and treat two common kidney diseases, Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and membranous nephropathy, that pose a threat to long-term kidney function.

Research Images

Photo of Podocytes
Podocytes
C22 Peak.
C22 Peak
Glomerulus and attached proximal tube (clinical biopsy)
Nephron
Vpr affects renal Na+ homeostasis through suppression of NaCl cotransporter expression in distal convoluted tubule
HIV Vpr alters renal sodium-chloride handling
Urine single-cell RNA-sequencing in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis reveals inflammatory signatures
Urine single-cell RNA-sequencing in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis reveals inflammatory signatures
Animal models currently employed to investigate APOL1 risk allele toxicities
Phenotypes in APOL1 animal models
Glomerular diseases investigated by applying single cell transcriptomic methods.
Summary of published glomerular disease studies applying single-cell/nucleus technology
Rationale and design for a phase 1 study of N-acetylmannosamine for primary glomerular diseases.
Rationale and design for a phase 1 study of N-acetylmannosamine for primary glomerular diseases
APOL1’s unusual 3’ secondary structure.
APOL1 RNA secondary structure serving as a scaffold for tandem PKR binding
Last Reviewed October 2024