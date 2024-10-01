U.S. flag

Kidney Disease Section
Section Chief: Jeffrey B. Kopp, M.D.

Research Materials & Patents

Patents, materials, and other research resources appear below. Some resources may be available for use through Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs) or licensing agreements.

  1. Cultured Transformed Human Podocytes

    These podocytes are obtained from human patients and have been transformed by laboratory viruses so that they are immortal. The SV40 T antigen that is used to transform the cells is temperature-sensitive and so at 37˚C it is not active. The cells…
    Summary

  2. Inducible podocyte-specific gene expression in transgenic mice

    The podocyte plays a key role in glomerular function and glomerular disease. To facilitate studies of podocyte function, we have developed a transgenic mouse model with inducible expression in the podocyte. The tetracycline-inducible transgenic…
    Summary

  3. Podocin-rtTA (Tg(NPHS2-rtTA2*M2)1Jbk Mouse

    Reverse tetracycline-controlled transgenic mouse model (Tet-On) under the control of the specific promoter for the glomerular podocyte protein (Podocin, NPHS2). Podocytes are post-mitotic epithelial cells that are positioned on the exterior aspect of…
    Summary
Last Reviewed October 2024