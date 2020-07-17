Research Materials & Patents

Patents, materials, and other research resources appear below. Some resources may be available for use through Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs) or licensing agreements.

Detection and treatment of polycystic kidney disease (U.S. Patent Number 7,553,644) Compositions useful for examining the PKD1 gene are provided. In addition, methods for detecting mutations of the PKD1 gene, which can be associated with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease in humans, are provided. Methods for diagnosing a… Summary PI: Germino, Gregory

Pkd mutations and evaluation of same (U.S. Patent Number 20100047785 A1) The present invention relates to methods of detecting novel mutations in a PKD1 and/or PKD2 gene that have been determined to be associated with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) in order to detect or predict the occurrence of… Summary PI: Germino, Gregory

Polycystic kidney disease gene and protein (U.S. Patent Number 6,071,717) The present invention involves isolated nucleic acid encoding human PKD1, and sequences derived therefrom. The invention also encompasses vectors comprising these nucleic acids, host cells transformed with the vectors, and methods for producing PKD1… Summary PI: Germino, Gregory

Polycystic kidney disease gene (Patent Number 6,867,288) The present invention provides methods and compositions for treating cyst formation in PKD1-associated epithelial cells. Such methods encompass administering an isolated human PKD1 gene, or fragments of the gene, under conditions that result in… Summary PI: Germino, Gregory