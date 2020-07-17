Lab Members
Cheng-Chao received his Ph.D. in Biology from the University of Rochester with David Goldfarb, investigating selective micro-autophagy of the nucleus in budding yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae. During his postdoctoral fellowship in our laboratory, he discovered a novel cellular localization and function of Polycystin 1 (PC1) in mitochondria. Cheng-Chao is currently working to decipher the molecular mechanism of ADPKD by using Affinity Purification Mass Spectrometry (AP-MS) to identify PC1 binding partners using a new CRISPR/Cas9 knock in mouse model expressing tagged PC1.
Yu Ishimoto studied medicine at the Wakayama Medical University in Japan, from 2001 - 2007. Following his primary medical degree, he undertook residency training in internal medicine at the University of Tokyo Hospital and the Keio University Hospital. He then commenced fellowship training in nephrology at Mitsui Memorial Hospital. He studied for a Ph.D. in nephrology with focus on mitochondrial function in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) under the supervision of Professors Masaomi Nangaku and Reiko Inagi at Graduate School of Medicine and Faculty of Medicine, The University of Toyo. Yu’s main interest is to find therapeutic options for polycystic kidney diseases.
Elisabeth graduated May of 2019 from the University of Minnesota-Rochester with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Sciences, with a focus on biochemistry and psychology. She joined the lab June of 2019 to deepen her understanding of Polycystic Kidney Disease. Her current project involves understanding an uncharacterized protein found to be differently expressed in Pkd1 knockout mice. She intends to pursue a career as a physician.
Takeshi completed his M.D. degree at the Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine in 2004, and he had been engaged in patient care as a nephrologist at the Toyota Kosei Hospital and the Nagoya University Hospital, Japan. Shortly after earning his Ph.D. degree at the Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine in 2015, he moved to the United States to join the PKD Lab in July 2016 aiming to strengthen and broaden his scientific background/expertise. His current research projects include decoding the role of fatty acid metabolism in the context of polycystic kidney disease. He is also interested in developing a 3D culture system of kidney epithelial cells to be able to better understand the mechanism which determine tubule/cyst structure.