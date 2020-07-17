Lab Members

Takeshi Terabayashi

Postdoctoral fellow

Takeshi completed his M.D. degree at the Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine in 2004, and he had been engaged in patient care as a nephrologist at the Toyota Kosei Hospital and the Nagoya University Hospital, Japan. Shortly after earning his Ph.D. degree at the Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine in 2015, he moved to the United States to join the PKD Lab in July 2016 aiming to strengthen and broaden his scientific background/expertise. His current research projects include decoding the role of fatty acid metabolism in the context of polycystic kidney disease. He is also interested in developing a 3D culture system of kidney epithelial cells to be able to better understand the mechanism which determine tubule/cyst structure.