Genetics of Organelle Biogenesis Section
of the Laboratory of Biochemistry and Genetics
Kevin F. O'Connell, Ph.D.
Section Chiefkevino@mail.nih.gov
Studying the assembly of centrosomes and centrioles.
Select Publications
- Revisiting Centrioles in Nematodes-Historic Findings and Current Topics.
- Schwarz A, Sankaralingam P, O'Connell KF, Müller-Reichert T.
- Cells (2018 Aug 8) 7. Abstract/Full Text
- CDK-11-Cyclin L is required for gametogenesis and fertility in C. elegans.
- Williams CW, Iyer J, Liu Y, O'Connell KF.
- Dev Biol (2018 Sep 1) 441:52-66. Abstract/Full Text