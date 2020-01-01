Publications
Select Publications
- Revisiting Centrioles in Nematodes-Historic Findings and Current Topics.
- Schwarz A, Sankaralingam P, O'Connell KF, Müller-Reichert T.
- Cells (2018 Aug 8) 7. Abstract/Full Text
- CDK-11-Cyclin L is required for gametogenesis and fertility in C. elegans.
- Williams CW, Iyer J, Liu Y, O'Connell KF.
- Dev Biol (2018 Sep 1) 441:52-66. Abstract/Full Text
- Protein Phosphatase 1 Down Regulates ZYG-1 Levels to Limit Centriole Duplication.
- Peel N, Iyer J, Naik A, Dougherty MP, Decker M, O'Connell KF.
- PLoS Genet (2017 Jan) 13:e1006543. Abstract/Full Text
- The E2F-DP1 Transcription Factor Complex Regulates Centriole Duplication in Caenorhabditis elegans.
- Miller JG, Liu Y, Williams CW, Smith HE, O'Connell KF.
- G3 (Bethesda) (2016 Jan 15) 6:709-20. Abstract/Full Text
- Confocal imaging of the microtubule cytoskeleton in C. elegans embryos and germ cells.
- O'Connell KF, Golden A.
- Methods Mol Biol (2014) 1075:257-72. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Time-lapse microscopy of early embryogenesis in Caenorhabditis elegans.
- Boyd L, Hajjar C, O'Connell K.
- J Vis Exp (2011 Aug 25) Abstract/Full Text
- Limiting amounts of centrosome material set centrosome size in C. elegans embryos.
- Decker M, Jaensch S, Pozniakovsky A, Zinke A, O'Connell KF, Zachariae W, Myers E, Hyman AA.
- Curr Biol (2011 Aug 9) 21:1259-67. Abstract/Full Text
- Protein phosphatase 2A-SUR-6/B55 regulates centriole duplication in C. elegans by controlling the levels of centriole assembly factors.
- Song MH, Liu Y, Anderson DE, Jahng WJ, O'Connell KF.
- Dev Cell (2011 Apr 19) 20:563-71. Abstract/Full Text
- Control of mitotic and meiotic centriole duplication by the Plk4-related kinase ZYG-1.
- Peters N, Perez DE, Song MH, Liu Y, Müller-Reichert T, Caron C, Kemphues KJ, O'Connell KF.
- J Cell Sci (2010 Mar 1) 123:795-805. Abstract/Full Text
- CGEF-1 and CHIN-1 regulate CDC-42 activity during asymmetric division in the Caenorhabditis elegans embryo.
- Kumfer KT, Cook SJ, Squirrell JM, Eliceiri KW, Peel N, O'Connell KF, White JG.
- Mol Biol Cell (2010 Jan 15) 21:266-77. Abstract/Full Text
- Centrioles: some self-assembly required.
- Song MH, Miliaras NB, Peel N, O'Connell KF.
- Curr Opin Cell Biol (2008 Dec) 20:688-93. Abstract/Full Text
- The conserved protein SZY-20 opposes the Plk4-related kinase ZYG-1 to limit centrosome size.
- Song MH, Aravind L, Müller-Reichert T, O'Connell KF.
- Dev Cell (2008 Dec) 15:901-12. Abstract/Full Text
- Suppressors of zyg-1 define regulators of centrosome duplication and nuclear association in Caenorhabditis elegans.
- Kemp CA, Song MH, Addepalli MK, Hunter G, O'Connell K.
- Genetics (2007 May) 176:95-113. Abstract/Full Text
- Silence is golden: combining RNAi and live cell imaging to study cell cycle regulatory genes during Caenorhabditis elegans development.
- Golden A, O'Connell KF.
- Methods (2007 Feb) 41:190-7. Abstract/Full Text
- There's no place like WormBase: an indispensable resource for Caenorhabditis elegans researchers.
- O'Connell K.
- Biol Cell (2005 Nov) 97:867-72. Abstract/Full Text
- Centrosome maturation and duplication in C. elegans require the coiled-coil protein SPD-2.
- Kemp CA, Kopish KR, Zipperlen P, Ahringer J, O'Connell KF.
- Dev Cell (2004 Apr) 6:511-23. Abstract/Full Text
- The ZYG-1 kinase, a mitotic and meiotic regulator of centriole replication.
- O'Connell KF.
- Oncogene (2002 Sep 9) 21:6201-8. Abstract/Full Text
- The C. elegans zyg-1 gene encodes a regulator of centrosome duplication with distinct maternal and paternal roles in the embryo.
- O'Connell KF, Caron C, Kopish KR, Hurd DD, Kemphues KJ, Li Y, White JG.
- Cell (2001 May 18) 105:547-58. Abstract/Full Text
- The spd-2 gene is required for polarization of the anteroposterior axis and formation of the sperm asters in the Caenorhabditis elegans zygote.
- O'Connell KF, Maxwell KN, White JG.
- Dev Biol (2000 Jun 1) 222:55-70. Abstract/Full Text
- The centrosome of the early C. elegans embryo: inheritance, assembly, replication, and developmental roles.
- O'Connell KF.
- Curr Top Dev Biol (2000) 49:365-84. Abstract/Full Text
- A genetic screen for temperature-sensitive cell-division mutants of Caenorhabditis elegans.
- O'Connell KF, Leys CM, White JG.
- Genetics (1998 Jul) 149:1303-21. Abstract/Full Text