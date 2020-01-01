Publications

Revisiting Centrioles in Nematodes-Historic Findings and Current Topics. Schwarz A, Sankaralingam P, O'Connell KF, Müller-Reichert T. Cells (2018 Aug 8) 7. Abstract/Full Text CDK-11-Cyclin L is required for gametogenesis and fertility in C. elegans. Williams CW, Iyer J, Liu Y, O'Connell KF. Dev Biol (2018 Sep 1) 441:52-66. Abstract/Full Text Protein Phosphatase 1 Down Regulates ZYG-1 Levels to Limit Centriole Duplication. Peel N, Iyer J, Naik A, Dougherty MP, Decker M, O'Connell KF. PLoS Genet (2017 Jan) 13:e1006543. Abstract/Full Text The E2F-DP1 Transcription Factor Complex Regulates Centriole Duplication in Caenorhabditis elegans. Miller JG, Liu Y, Williams CW, Smith HE, O'Connell KF. G3 (Bethesda) (2016 Jan 15) 6:709-20. Abstract/Full Text Confocal imaging of the microtubule cytoskeleton in C. elegans embryos and germ cells. O'Connell KF, Golden A. Methods Mol Biol (2014) 1075:257-72. Abstract/Full Text

