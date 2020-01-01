Lab Members
We are interested in hiring motivated and highly talented post-doctoral and post-baccalaureate fellows, particularly those with expertise in protein or nucleic acid biochemistry, mammalian cell culture, genomics and other high-throughput methods, or single-molecule microscopy.
Our Staff
Ph.D. - Stanford University
Postdoctoral Fellowship - Johns Hopkins University
Our Fellows
Ph.D. - University of Otago, Dunedin, New Zealand
Postdoctoral Fellowship - NIH/NICHD
David’s research focuses on understanding the mechanism of ribosome recycling and factors that affect autism spectrum disorders and lymphomas in humans.
B.A. - Lawrence University
B.Mus. - Lawrence University
John Taylor is currently working on implementing single molecule microscopy techniques to study in vivo translation in yeast.
B.Sc. – ELTE, Hungary
M.Sc. – ELTE, Hungary
Ph.D. – Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences
Agnes studied RNase P for her PhD research and is now exploring the non-canonical role of virus activated ribonuclease L in protein translation.
B.Pharm - Hacettepe University, Turkey
Ph.D. - University of Illinois at Chicago
During her PhD studies, Sezen worked on non-canonical translation regulation events and their cellular consequences in bacteria. Her current focus is understanding the molecular mechanisms of eukaryotic ribosome rescue and recycling.
Our Alumni
B.A. - Arizona State University
Ph.D. - University of Maryland, Baltimore
For his doctoral dissertation, Grant studied mRNA cap binding proteins in dinoflagellates, a type of toxic marine algae. Currently, he is studying ribosome recycling and homeostasis during activation of the antiviral response in human cells.
B.S. - DeSales University
Theresa is currently investigating translational regulation during stress responses in yeast.