Section on mRNA Regulation and Translation

Lab Members

Open Positions

We are interested in hiring motivated and highly talented post-doctoral and post-baccalaureate fellows, particularly those with expertise in protein or nucleic acid biochemistry, mammalian cell culture, genomics and other high-throughput methods, or single-molecule microscopy.

Our Staff

Photo of Nicholas Guydosh
Nicholas R. Guydosh, Ph.D., Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator
Acting Section Chief
Email

Ph.D. - Stanford University
Postdoctoral Fellowship - Johns Hopkins University

Our Fellows

Photo of David Young
David Young
Research Fellow
Email

Ph.D. - University of Otago, Dunedin, New Zealand
Postdoctoral Fellowship - NIH/NICHD

David’s research focuses on understanding the mechanism of ribosome recycling and factors that affect autism spectrum disorders and lymphomas in humans.

Photo of John Hosmer-Quint
John Taylor Hosmer-Quint
Postbaccalaureate IRTA
Email

B.A. - Lawrence University
B.Mus. - Lawrence University

John Taylor is currently working on implementing single molecule microscopy techniques to study in vivo translation in yeast.

Photo of Agnes Karasik
Agnes Karasik
Postdoctoral Fellow IRTA
Email

B.Sc. – ELTE, Hungary
M.Sc. – ELTE, Hungary
Ph.D. – Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences

Agnes studied RNase P for her PhD research and is now exploring the non-canonical role of virus activated ribonuclease L in protein translation.

Photo of Sezen Meydan
Sezen Meydan
Postdoctoral Fellow IRTA
Email

B.Pharm - Hacettepe University, Turkey
Ph.D. - University of Illinois at Chicago

During her PhD studies, Sezen worked on non-canonical translation regulation events and their cellular consequences in bacteria. Her current focus is understanding the molecular mechanisms of eukaryotic ribosome rescue and recycling.

Our Alumni

Photo of Grant Jones
Grant Jones, Ph.D.
Postdoctoral IRTA

B.A. - Arizona State University
Ph.D. - University of Maryland, Baltimore

For his doctoral dissertation, Grant studied mRNA cap binding proteins in dinoflagellates, a type of toxic marine algae. Currently, he is studying ribosome recycling and homeostasis during activation of the antiviral response in human cells.

Photo of Theresa Marlin
Theresa Marlin
Postbaccalaureate IRTA

B.S. - DeSales University
Theresa is currently investigating translational regulation during stress responses in yeast.