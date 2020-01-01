Publications

Select Publications

Hcr1/eIF3j Is a 60S Ribosomal Subunit Recycling Accessory Factor In Vivo. Young DJ, Guydosh NR. Cell Rep (2019 Jul 2) 28:39-50.e4. Abstract/Full Text Tma64/eIF2D, Tma20/MCT-1, and Tma22/DENR Recycle Post-termination 40S Subunits In Vivo. Young DJ, Makeeva DS, Zhang F, Anisimova AS, Stolboushkina EA, Ghobakhlou F, Shatsky IN, Dmitriev SE, Hinnebusch AG, Guydosh NR. Mol Cell (2018 Sep 6) 71:761-774.e5. Abstract/Full Text Regulated Ire1-dependent mRNA decay requires no-go mRNA degradation to maintain endoplasmic reticulum homeostasis in S. pombe. Guydosh NR, Kimmig P, Walter P, Green R. Elife (2017 Sep 25) 6. Abstract/Full Text Rli1/ABCE1 Recycles Terminating Ribosomes and Controls Translation Reinitiation in 3'UTRs In Vivo. Young DJ, Guydosh NR, Zhang F, Hinnebusch AG, Green R. Cell (2015 Aug 13) 162:872-84. Abstract/Full Text Dom34 rescues ribosomes in 3' untranslated regions. Guydosh NR, Green R. Cell (2014 Feb 27) 156:950-62. Abstract/Full Text

