Lab Members
Our Staff
Dr. Sherman is a mathematician involved in modeling diabetes and insulin secretion
Our Fellows
Patrick Fletcher earned a master's degree in mathematical biology from the University of British Columbia, and a Ph.D. in biomathematics from Florida State University. His research interests include mathematical modeling of cell physiological processes and analysis of biomedical data. Current research projects include modeling of calcium and electrical signaling in anterior pituitary cells and pancreatic beta cells, analysis of time series data from fluorescence video microscopy in beta cells, and analysis of single-cell RNA sequencing data of anterior pituitary cells. For more about his work, see Patrick Fletcher's Website.
Dr. Ha received his Ph. D. in mathematics in 2008 from the New Jersey Institute of Technology under the mentorship of Amit Bose. He was a post-doctoral Visiting Fellow, then a Research Fellow in LBM from 2010 – 2018 and is continues working with LBM as a contractor. His training was in dynamical systems applied to neuroscience and applied that to studying electrical activity and insulin secretion in pancreatic beta cells. His current work focuses on the mechanisms of diabetes pathogenesis with applications to better screening and treatment.