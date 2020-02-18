Lab Members

Joon Ha

Contractor

Dr. Ha received his Ph. D. in mathematics in 2008 from the New Jersey Institute of Technology under the mentorship of Amit Bose. He was a post-doctoral Visiting Fellow, then a Research Fellow in LBM from 2010 – 2018 and is continues working with LBM as a contractor. His training was in dynamical systems applied to neuroscience and applied that to studying electrical activity and insulin secretion in pancreatic beta cells. His current work focuses on the mechanisms of diabetes pathogenesis with applications to better screening and treatment.