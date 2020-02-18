  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Research at NIDDK
  4. Labs & Branches
  5. Laboratory of Biological Modeling
  6. Endocrine and Neural Dynamics Section
  7. Research
Endocrine and Neural Dynamics Section
Section Chief: Arthur Sherman, Ph.D.

About Our Research

Research Goal

We want to build up a complete picture of all the key steps, from sensing of glucose and other signals to secretion of insulin by pancreatic beta cells. The goal is to understand how the individual steps are coordinated and finally relate impairments in those processes to the pathogenesis of diabetes.

Applying our Research

The basic theoretical work we do helps guide experiments, making them more efficient by providing a roadmap. Advances in understanding insulin secretion in health and disease will contribute to making more intelligent interventions to prevent and treat disease. It will also be a landmark success in integrating knowledge on many levels to understand a complex system of biomedical importance.

Need for Further Study

How does beta cell dysfunction lead to diabetes? How do cells regulate their properties to stay within the functional range in the face of changing conditions?

More information about Dr. Sherman's research and resources for mathematical modeling can be found at: http://lbm.niddk.nih.gov/sherman

Lectures

Research Images

Schematic model depicting changes in islet activity due to step increase in glucose concentration
Pancreatic Beta Cell Signaling Pathways
This schematic provides an illustration of some of the pathways included in our models. See Sherman, Mathematical Biosci. 227:12-19, 2007 for details.
Schematic of the Pancreatic Beta Cell Signaling Pathways
Sliding bars
This schematic model depicts changes in islet activity due to step increases in glucose concentration. A sliding threshold representation of the dual oscillator model dynamics is depicted left, with measured islet Ca2+ concentration and corresponding model simulations, right. The models are from Bertram et al, Am. J. Physiol. Endocrinol. Metab. 293:890-900.
Image of rat pituitary cells clustered by tSNE into the different cell types.
Single-cell RNAseq of rat pituitary
Cells from rat pituitary clustered by tSNE based on sequencing mRNA from single cells (sc RNAseq) into different cell types that secrete different hormones or play other roles in the pituitary. Labels: E, erythrocyte; EC, endothelial cell; L, lactotroph; S, somatotroph; T, thyrotroph; G, gonadotroph; C, corticotroph; Le, leukocyte; mit, mitotic cell. See P. A. Fletcher et al, Cell Type- and Sex-Dependent Transcriptome Profiles of Rat Anterior Pituitary Cells. Front. Endocrinol. 2019; 10:623. [PubMed]