Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Select Publications

Modeling the pancreatic α-cell: dual mechanisms of glucose suppression of glucagon secretion. Watts M, Sherman A. Biophys J (2014 Feb 4) 106:741-51. Abstract/Full Text A Mathematical Model of the Pathogenesis, Prevention, and Reversal of Type 2 Diabetes. Ha J, Satin LS, Sherman AS. Endocrinology (2016 Feb) 157:624-35. Abstract/Full Text Postprandial Insulin Response and Clearance Among Black and White Women: The Federal Women's Study. Chung ST, Galvan-De La Cruz M, Aldana PC, Mabundo LS, DuBose CW, Onuzuruike AU, Walter M, Gharib AM, Courville AB, Sherman AS, Sumner AE. J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2019 Jan 1) 104:181-192. Abstract/Full Text Time to glucose peak during an oral glucose tolerance test identifies prediabetes risk. Chung ST, Ha J, Onuzuruike AU, Kasturi K, Galvan-De La Cruz M, Bingham BA, Baker RL, Utumatwishima JN, Mabundo LS, Ricks M, Sherman AS, Sumner AE. Clin Endocrinol (Oxf) (2017 Nov) 87:484-491. Abstract/Full Text Closing in on the Mechanisms of Pulsatile Insulin Secretion. Bertram R, Satin LS, Sherman AS. Diabetes (2018 Mar) 67:351-359. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications