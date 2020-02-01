  1. Home
Carbohydrates Section

Research Materials & Patents

Patents, materials, and other research resources appear below. Some resources may be available for use through Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs) or licensing agreements.

  1. Anthrose Based Compositions and Related Methods US 2015/0265691

    This invention provides a vaccine comprising (i) a conjugate of an anthrose-containing saccharide in an amount effective to enhance immunity against Bacillus anthracis in a subject, wherein the anthrose-containing saccharide is conjugated to a…
    Summary

  2. Linking compounds useful for coupling carbohydrates to amine-containing carriers (U.S. Patent Number 5,952,454)

    The present invention provides a method to couple a glycosyl donor to an amine-containing carrier or substrate material using as a spacer a compound of the general formula I: ##STR1## in which n and m are each independently an integer of from 1 to…
    Summary

  3. Novel conjugate vaccine process, cholera vaccine (U.S. Patent Number 61/507,054)

    A new conjugate vaccine for cholera has been developed. The invention includes a new method to conjugate the O-specific polysaccharide-core part of the bacterial lipopolysaccharide and protein subcomponents. Conventional technology has entailed…
    Summary
