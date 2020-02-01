Research Materials & Patents

Patents, materials, and other research resources appear below. Some resources may be available for use through Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs) or licensing agreements.

Anthrose Based Compositions and Related Methods US 2015/0265691 This invention provides a vaccine comprising (i) a conjugate of an anthrose-containing saccharide in an amount effective to enhance immunity against Bacillus anthracis in a subject, wherein the anthrose-containing saccharide is conjugated to a… Summary PI: Kovac, Paul

Linking compounds useful for coupling carbohydrates to amine-containing carriers (U.S. Patent Number 5,952,454) The present invention provides a method to couple a glycosyl donor to an amine-containing carrier or substrate material using as a spacer a compound of the general formula I: ##STR1## in which n and m are each independently an integer of from 1 to… Summary PI: Kovac, Paul