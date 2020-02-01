Lab Members
Our Staff
Our Fellows
Ph.D., Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China, 2010
Thesis: Synthesis and structure-activity relationship study of macrolide derivatives with novel saccharide substituents
Advisor: Ping-Sheng Lei, Ph.D.
B.Sc., West China University of Medical Sciences, Sichuan, China, 2002
Current Project: Conjugation of amine-containing substances by squaric acid chemistry, and identification of variables that affect the conjugation efficiency. Use of the optimized protocol to make glycoconjugate vaccines for infectious diseases from bacterial antigens
Personal Interests: photography, reading, hiking
Ph.D., Institut Pasteur, Paris Descartes University, 2014
Synthesis of oligosaccharides related to the O-specific polysaccharide of Shigella sonnei
Advisor: Laurence A. Mulard, Ph.D.
MSc in Drug Discovery, University of London, 2011; BSc in Chemistry, University of Paris-Sud, 2008
Current Project: Synthesis of conjugation-ready multivalent glycan antigens (clusters) that display oligosaccharides related to the O-specific polysaccharide of V. cholerae and conjugation to BSA by squaric acid chemistry. Comparison of antigenicity of these conjugates with those of standard star-shaped neoglycoconjugates will improve our understanding of the importance of multivalency for antigenicity and immunogenicity of vaccine candidates.
Personal Interests: traveling, reading, watching movies
Ph.D., Jadavpur University, Kolkata, India, 2017
Thesis: Synthetic Studies On Various Carbohydrate Systems
Advisor: Dr. Rina Ghosh, Professor
M.Sc. University of Kalyani, Kalyani, Nadia, India, 2011
B.Sc. Krishnath College, Berhampore, India, 2009
Current Project: Synthesis of large framents the O-specific polysaccharides of Vibrio cholerae O:1 and their conjugation to suitable protein carriers by squaric acid chemistry. The conjugates will be used to determine the minimum structural requirements in the Vibrio cholerae O:1 antigen to form a potent vaccine for cholera.
Publications:
- Synthesis of Methyl 4-O-benzoyl-2,3-O-isopropylidene-a-D-rhamnopyranoside, a Precursor to D-Perosamine. Mukherjee, M. M.; Kohout, V.; Kováč, P. Carbohydrate chemistry: Proven synthetic methods, Ed. Kosma, P.; Schütz, A.; Wrodnigg, T. (Accepted Manuscript).
- Synthetic avenues towards a tetrasaccharide related to Streptococcus pneumonia of serotype 6A. Chaudhury, A.; Mukherjee, M. M.; Ghosh, R. Beilstein J. Org. Chem., 2018, 14, 1095-1102.
- Synthetic Routes toward Acidic Pentasaccharide Related to the O-Antigen of E. coli 120 Using One-Pot Sequential Glycosylation Reactions. Mukherjee, M. M.; Ghosh, R. J. Org. Chem., 2017, 81, 5711-5760.
- Efficient one-pot per-O-acetylation—thioglycosidation of native sugars, 4,6-O-arylidenation and one-pot 4,6-O-benzylidenation—acetylation of S-/O- glycosides catalyzed by Mg(OTf)2. Mukherjee, M. M.; Basu, N.; Chaudhury, A.; Ghosh, R. RSC Adv., 2016, 6, 109301-109314.
- Iron(III) chloride modulated selective 1,2-trans glycosylation based on glycosyl trichloroacetimidate donors and its application in orthogonal glycosylation. Mukherjee, M. M.; Basu, N.; Ghosh, R. RSC. Adv., 2016, 6, 105589-105606.
- Expeditious synthesis of the tetrasaccharide cap domain of the Leishmania donovani lipophosphoglycan using one-pot glycosylation reactions. Mukherjee, M. M.; Basu, N.; Ghosh, R. RSC. Adv., 2016, 6, 45112-45119.
- Synthetic routes towards the trisaccharide related to the lipopolysaccharide of Burkholderia sp. HKI-402 (B4). Basu, N.; Mukherje, M. M.; Ghosh, R. RSC. Adv., 2014, 4, 54084-54090.
- Synthesis of tri- and tetra-mannosides based on sequential one-pot three component glycosylation reactions. Basu, N.; Mukherjee, M. M.; Chaudhury, A.; Ghosh, R. J. Ind. Chem. Soc., 2013, 90, 1815-1820 (Invited Article).
Personal Interests: Traveling, Photography
