Lab Members

Helene Pfister

Visiting Fellow since 2017

Ph.D., Institut Pasteur, Paris Descartes University, 2014

Synthesis of oligosaccharides related to the O-specific polysaccharide of Shigella sonnei

Advisor: Laurence A. Mulard, Ph.D.

MSc in Drug Discovery, University of London, 2011; BSc in Chemistry, University of Paris-Sud, 2008

Current Project: Synthesis of conjugation-ready multivalent glycan antigens (clusters) that display oligosaccharides related to the O-specific polysaccharide of V. cholerae and conjugation to BSA by squaric acid chemistry. Comparison of antigenicity of these conjugates with those of standard star-shaped neoglycoconjugates will improve our understanding of the importance of multivalency for antigenicity and immunogenicity of vaccine candidates.

Personal Interests: traveling, reading, watching movies