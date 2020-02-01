Research Materials & Patents

Patents, materials, and other research resources appear below. Some resources may be available for use through Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs) or licensing agreements.

M1 Muscarinic receptor KO (Chrm1 tm1Jwe) Mouse M1 Muscarinic Receptor Knockout: support involvement in cognitive processes.The five Muscarinic Acetylcholine (ACh) receptors are G-protein coupled receptors (M1R-M5R). M1R, M3R and M5R selectively couple to Gq/G11; M2R and M4R selectively couple to… Summary PI: Wess, Jurgen

M2 Muscarinic receptor KO (Chrm2 tm1Jwe) Mouse M2 Muscarinic Receptor Knockout: role in learning and memory, and mediating analgesic effectsof muscarinic agonistsThe five Muscarinic Acetylcholine (ACh) receptors are G-protein coupled receptors (M1R-M5R). M1R, M3R and M5R selectively couple to… Summary PI: Wess, Jurgen

M3 Muscarinic Receptor Knockout mice are hypophagic, lean, and have improved glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity. M3 Muscarinic Receptor Knockout mice are hypophagic, lean, and have improved glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity.The five Muscarinic Acetylcholine (ACh) receptors are G-protein coupled receptors (M1R-M5R). M1R, M3R and M5R selectively couple to… Summary PI: Wess, Jurgen

M4 Muscarinic receptor KO (Chrm4 tm1Jwe) Mouse M4 Muscarinic Receptor Knockout: Activation of M4R may reduce the reinforcing effect of drugs of abuse, and contribute to the analgesic effects observed after administration of muscarinic agonists.The five Muscarinic Acetylcholine (ACh) receptors are… Summary PI: Wess, Jurgen