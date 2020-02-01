Publications

Adipocyte β-arrestin-2 is essential for maintaining whole body glucose and energy homeostasis. Pydi SP, Jain S, Tung W, Cui Y, Zhu L, Sakamoto W, Jain S, Abel BS, Skarulis MC, Liu J, Huynh T, Pacak K, Caron MG, Gavrilova O, Finkel T, Wess J. Nat Commun (2019 Jul 3) 10:2936. Abstract/Full Text Hepatic Gi signaling regulates whole-body glucose homeostasis. Rossi M, Zhu L, McMillin SM, Pydi SP, Jain S, Wang L, Cui Y, Lee RJ, Cohen AH, Kaneto H, Birnbaum MJ, Ma Y, Rotman Y, Liu J, Cyphert TJ, Finkel T, McGuinness OP, Wess J. J Clin Invest (2018 Feb 1) 128:746-759. Abstract/Full Text Hepatic β-arrestin 2 is essential for maintaining euglycemia. Zhu L, Rossi M, Cui Y, Lee RJ, Sakamoto W, Perry NA, Urs NM, Caron MG, Gurevich VV, Godlewski G, Kunos G, Chen M, Chen W, Wess J. J Clin Invest (2017 Aug 1) 127:2941-2945. Abstract/Full Text β-arrestin-2 is an essential regulator of pancreatic β-cell function under physiological and pathophysiological conditions. Zhu L, Almaça J, Dadi PK, Hong H, Sakamoto W, Rossi M, Lee RJ, Vierra NC, Lu H, Cui Y, McMillin SM, Perry NA, Gurevich VV, Lee A, Kuo B, Leapman RD, Matschinsky FM, Doliba NM, Urs NM, Caron MG, Jacobson DA, Caicedo A, Wess J. Nat Commun (2017 Feb 1) 8:14295. Abstract/Full Text Gs-coupled GPCR signalling in AgRP neurons triggers sustained increase in food intake. Nakajima K, Cui Z, Li C, Meister J, Cui Y, Fu O, Smith AS, Jain S, Lowell BB, Krashes MJ, Wess J. Nat Commun (2016 Jan 8) 7:10268. Abstract/Full Text

