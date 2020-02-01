Section Chief: Carole A. Bewley, Ph.D.
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- Binding Site Geometry and Subdomain Valency Control Effects of Neutralizing Lectins on HIV-1 Viral Particles.
- Lusvarghi S, Lohith K, Morin-Leisk J, Ghirlando R, Hinshaw JE, Bewley CA.
- ACS Infect Dis (2016 Nov 11) 2:882-891. Abstract/Full Text
- A New Natural Product Analog of Blasticidin S Reveals Cellular Uptake Facilitated by the NorA Multidrug Transporter.
- Davison JR, Lohith KM, Wang X, Bobyk K, Mandadapu SR, Lee SL, Cencic R, Nelson J, Simpkins S, Frank KM, Pelletier J, Myers CL, Piotrowski J, Smith HE, Bewley CA.
- Antimicrob Agents Chemother (2017 Jun) 61. Abstract/Full Text
- Glycopeptide mimetics recapitulate high-mannose-type oligosaccharide binding and function.
- Lusvarghi S, Ghirlando R, Wong CH, Bewley CA.
- Angew Chem Int Ed Engl (2015 May 4) 54:5603-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Trimeric HIV-1-Env Structures Define Glycan Shields from Clades A, B, and G.
- Stewart-Jones GB, Soto C, Lemmin T, Chuang GY, Druz A, Kong R, Thomas PV, Wagh K, Zhou T, Behrens AJ, Bylund T, Choi CW, Davison JR, Georgiev IS, Joyce MG, Kwon YD, Pancera M, Taft J, Yang Y, Zhang B, Shivatare SS, Shivatare VS, Lee CC, Wu CY, Bewley CA, Burton DR, Koff WC, Connors M, Crispin M, Baxa U, Korber BT, Wong CH, Mascola JR, Kwong PD.
- Cell (2016 May 5) 165:813-26. Abstract/Full Text
- Antimicrobial Chrysophaentin Analogs Identified from Laboratory Cultures of the Marine Microalga Chrysophaeum taylorii.
- Davison JR, Bewley CA.
- J Nat Prod (2019 Jan 25) 82:148-153. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- A Neutralizing Antibody Recognizing Primarily N-Linked Glycan Targets the Silent Face of the HIV Envelope.
- Zhou T, Zheng A, Baxa U, Chuang GY, Georgiev IS, Kong R, O'Dell S, Shahzad-Ul-Hussan S, Shen CH, Tsybovsky Y, Bailer RT, Gift SK, Louder MK, McKee K, Rawi R, Stevenson CH, Stewart-Jones GBE, Taft JD, Waltari E, Yang Y, Zhang B, Shivatare SS, Shivatare VS, Lee CD, Wu CY, NISC Comparative Sequencing Program., Mullikin JC, Bewley CA, Burton DR, Polonis VR, Shapiro L, Wong CH, Mascola JR, Kwong PD, Wu X.
- Immunity (2018 Mar 20) 48:500-513.e6. Abstract/Full Text
- Chemical and Biophysical Approaches for Complete Characterization of Lectin-Carbohydrate Interactions.
- Lusvarghi S, Ghirlando R, Davison JR, Bewley CA.
- Methods Enzymol (2018) 598:3-35. Abstract/Full Text
- Tulongicin, an Antibacterial Tri-Indole Alkaloid from a Deep-Water Topsentia sp. Sponge.
- Liu HB, Lauro G, O'Connor RD, Lohith K, Kelly M, Colin P, Bifulco G, Bewley CA.
- J Nat Prod (2017 Sep 22) 80:2556-2560. Abstract/Full Text
- Design of HIV Coreceptor Derived Peptides That Inhibit Viral Entry at Submicromolar Concentrations.
- Bobyk KD, Mandadapu SR, Lohith K, Guzzo C, Bhargava A, Lusso P, Bewley CA.
- Mol Pharm (2017 Aug 7) 14:2681-2689. Abstract/Full Text
- Insights from NMR Spectroscopy into the Conformational Properties of Man-9 and Its Recognition by Two HIV Binding Proteins.
- Shahzad-Ul-Hussan S, Sastry M, Lemmin T, Soto C, Loesgen S, Scott DA, Davison JR, Lohith K, O'Connor R, Kwong PD, Bewley CA.
- Chembiochem (2017 Apr 18) 18:764-771. Abstract/Full Text
- Marine sponge alkaloids as a source of anti-bacterial adjuvants.
- Melander RJ, Liu HB, Stephens MD, Bewley CA, Melander C.
- Bioorg Med Chem Lett (2016 Dec 15) 26:5863-5866. Abstract/Full Text
- Griffithsin: An Antiviral Lectin with Outstanding Therapeutic Potential.
- Lusvarghi S, Bewley CA.
- Viruses (2016 Oct 24) 8. Abstract/Full Text
- Metabolism and Bioactivation of Fluorochloridone, a Novel Selective Herbicide, in Vivo and in Vitro.
- Shi J, Xie C, Liu H, Krausz KW, Bewley CA, Zhang S, Tang L, Zhou Z, Gonzalez FJ.
- Environ Sci Technol (2016 Sep 6) 50:9652-60. Abstract/Full Text
- Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers: Structure Determination and Trends in Antibacterial Activity.
- Liu H, Lohith K, Rosario M, Pulliam TH, O'Connor RD, Bell LJ, Bewley CA.
- J Nat Prod (2016 Jul 22) 79:1872-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Correction: Targeted Isolation of Antibodies Directed against Major Sites of SIV Env Vulnerability.
- Mason RD, Welles HC, Adams C, Chakrabarti BK, Gorman J, Zhou T, Nguyen R, O'Dell S, Lusvarghi S, Bewley CA, Li H, Shaw GM, Sheng Z, Shapiro L, Wyatt R, Kwong PD, Mascola JR, Roederer M.
- PLoS Pathog (2016 May) 12:e1005674. Abstract/Full Text
- Design and synthesis of small molecule-sulfotyrosine mimetics that inhibit HIV-1 entry.
- Dogo-Isonagie C, Lee SL, Lohith K, Liu H, Mandadapu SR, Lusvarghi S, O'Connor RD, Bewley CA.
- Bioorg Med Chem (2016 Apr 15) 24:1718-28. Abstract/Full Text
- Targeted Isolation of Antibodies Directed against Major Sites of SIV Env Vulnerability.
- Mason RD, Welles HC, Adams C, Chakrabarti BK, Gorman J, Zhou T, Nguyen R, O'Dell S, Lusvarghi S, Bewley CA, Li H, Shaw GM, Sheng Z, Shapiro L, Wyatt R, Kwong PD, Mascola JR, Roederer M.
- PLoS Pathog (2016 Apr) 12:e1005537. Abstract/Full Text
- HIV-1 gp120 as a therapeutic target: navigating a moving labyrinth.
- Acharya P, Lusvarghi S, Bewley CA, Kwong PD.
- Expert Opin Ther Targets (2015 Jun) 19:765-83. Abstract/Full Text
- Microbial ecology of arsenic-mobilizing Cambodian sediments: lithological controls uncovered by stable-isotope probing.
- Héry M, Rizoulis A, Sanguin H, Cooke DA, Pancost RD, Polya DA, Lloyd JR.
- Environ Microbiol (2015 Jun) 17:1857-69. Abstract/Full Text
- Microbial degradation of isosaccharinic acid at high pH.
- Bassil NM, Bryan N, Lloyd JR.
- ISME J (2015 Feb) 9:310-20. Abstract/Full Text
- Effective isotope labeling of proteins in a mammalian expression system.
- Sastry M, Bewley CA, Kwong PD.
- Methods Enzymol (2015) 565:289-307. Abstract/Full Text
- Older patients have the most to gain from orthopaedic enhanced recovery programmes.
- Starks I, Wainwright TW, Lewis J, Lloyd J, Middleton RG.
- Age Ageing (2014 Sep) 43:642-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Synergistic therapeutic effect of cisplatin and phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitors in cancer growth and metastasis of Brca1 mutant tumors.
- Vassilopoulos A, Xiao C, Chisholm C, Chen W, Xu X, Lahusen TJ, Bewley C, Deng CX.
- J Biol Chem (2014 Aug 29) 289:24202-14. Abstract/Full Text
- Binding of HIV-1 gp41-directed neutralizing and non-neutralizing fragment antibody binding domain (Fab) and single chain variable fragment (ScFv) antibodies to the ectodomain of gp41 in the pre-hairpin and six-helix bundle conformations.
- Louis JM, Aniana A, Lohith K, Sayer JM, Roche J, Bewley CA, Clore GM.
- PLoS One (2014) 9:e104683. Abstract/Full Text
- Say no to DMSO: dimethylsulfoxide inactivates cisplatin, carboplatin, and other platinum complexes.
- Hall MD, Telma KA, Chang KE, Lee TD, Madigan JP, Lloyd JR, Goldlust IS, Hoeschele JD, Gottesman MM.
- Cancer Res (2014 Jul 15) 74:3913-22. Abstract/Full Text
- Design, synthesis and evaluation of phenethylaminoheterocycles as K(v)1.5 inhibitors.
- Johnson JA, Xu N, Jeon Y, Finlay HJ, Kover A, Conder ML, Sun H, Li D, Levesque P, Hsueh MM, Harper TW, Wexler RR, Lloyd J.
- Bioorg Med Chem Lett (2014 Jul 15) 24:3018-22. Abstract/Full Text
- Investigation of a link between raised levels of pepsinogen in blood as a mediator of in-vitro clot lysis in acid and a cause of abnormal factor XIII screening tests.
- Duncan EM, Dale BJ, Lloyd JV.
- Blood Coagul Fibrinolysis (2014 Jun) 25:340-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Action is needed to tackle current public health threats.
- Watson MC, Lloyd J.
- BMJ (2014 Apr 14) 348:g2721. Abstract/Full Text
- Inhibition of sulfate reducing bacteria in aquifer sediment by iron nanoparticles.
- Kumar N, Omoregie EO, Rose J, Masion A, Lloyd JR, Diels L, Bastiaens L.
- Water Res (2014 Mar 15) 51:64-72. Abstract/Full Text
- Inhibition of hepatitis C virus by the cyanobacterial protein Microcystis viridis lectin: mechanistic differences between the high-mannose specific lectins MVL, CV-N, and GNA.
- Kachko A, Loesgen S, Shahzad-Ul-Hussan S, Tan W, Zubkova I, Takeda K, Wells F, Rubin S, Bewley CA, Major ME.
- Mol Pharm (2013 Dec 2) 10:4590-4602. Abstract/Full Text
- Characterizing carbohydrate-protein interactions by nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy.
- Bewley CA, Shahzad-ul-Hussan S.
- Biopolymers (2013 Oct) 99:796-806. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural basis for diverse N-glycan recognition by HIV-1-neutralizing V1-V2-directed antibody PG16.
- Pancera M, Shahzad-Ul-Hussan S, Doria-Rose NA, McLellan JS, Bailer RT, Dai K, Loesgen S, Louder MK, Staupe RP, Yang Y, Zhang B, Parks R, Eudailey J, Lloyd KE, Blinn J, Alam SM, Haynes BF, Amin MN, Wang LX, Burton DR, Koff WC, Nabel GJ, Mascola JR, Bewley CA, Kwong PD.
- Nat Struct Mol Biol (2013 Jul) 20:804-13. Abstract/Full Text
- A model of peptide triazole entry inhibitor binding to HIV-1 gp120 and the mechanism of bridging sheet disruption.
- Emileh A, Tuzer F, Yeh H, Umashankara M, Moreira DR, Lalonde JM, Bewley CA, Abrams CF, Chaiken IM.
- Biochemistry (2013 Apr 2) 52:2245-61. Abstract/Full Text
- Cyanovirin-N inhibits mannose-dependent Mycobacterium-C-type lectin interactions but does not protect against murine tuberculosis.
- Driessen NN, Boshoff HI, Maaskant JJ, Gilissen SA, Vink S, van der Sar AM, Vandenbroucke-Grauls CM, Bewley CA, Appelmelk BJ, Geurtsen J.
- J Immunol (2012 Oct 1) 189:3585-92. Abstract/Full Text
- Meropenem inhibits D,D-carboxypeptidase activity in Mycobacterium tuberculosis.
- Kumar P, Arora K, Lloyd JR, Lee IY, Nair V, Fischer E, Boshoff HI, Barry CE 3rd.
- Mol Microbiol (2012 Oct) 86:367-81. Abstract/Full Text
- Characterization and carbohydrate specificity of pradimicin S.
- Shahzad-ul-Hussan S, Ghirlando R, Dogo-Isonagie CI, Igarashi Y, Balzarini J, Bewley CA.
- J Am Chem Soc (2012 Aug 1) 134:12346-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Geographic variability and anti-staphylococcal activity of the chrysophaentins and their synthetic fragments.
- Keffer JL, Hammill JT, Lloyd JR, Plaza A, Wipf P, Bewley CA.
- Mar Drugs (2012 May) 10:1103-25. Abstract/Full Text
- Peptides from second extracellular loop of C-C chemokine receptor type 5 (CCR5) inhibit diverse strains of HIV-1.
- Dogo-Isonagie C, Lam S, Gustchina E, Acharya P, Yang Y, Shahzad-ul-Hussan S, Clore GM, Kwong PD, Bewley CA.
- J Biol Chem (2012 Apr 27) 287:15076-86. Abstract/Full Text
- Unliganded HIV-1 gp120 core structures assume the CD4-bound conformation with regulation by quaternary interactions and variable loops.
- Kwon YD, Finzi A, Wu X, Dogo-Isonagie C, Lee LK, Moore LR, Schmidt SD, Stuckey J, Yang Y, Zhou T, Zhu J, Vicic DA, Debnath AK, Shapiro L, Bewley CA, Mascola JR, Sodroski JG, Kwong PD.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2012 Apr 10) 109:5663-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Discovery and synthesis of namalide reveals a new anabaenopeptin scaffold and peptidase inhibitor.
- Cheruku P, Plaza A, Lauro G, Keffer J, Lloyd JR, Bifulco G, Bewley CA.
- J Med Chem (2012 Jan 26) 55:735-42. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural basis for norovirus inhibition and fucose mimicry by citrate.
- Hansman GS, Shahzad-Ul-Hussan S, McLellan JS, Chuang GY, Georgiev I, Shimoike T, Katayama K, Bewley CA, Kwong PD.
- J Virol (2012 Jan) 86:284-92. Abstract/Full Text
- Mammalian expression of isotopically labeled proteins for NMR spectroscopy.
- Sastry M, Bewley CA, Kwong PD.
- Adv Exp Med Biol (2012) 992:197-211. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure of HIV-1 gp120 V1/V2 domain with broadly neutralizing antibody PG9.
- McLellan JS, Pancera M, Carrico C, Gorman J, Julien JP, Khayat R, Louder R, Pejchal R, Sastry M, Dai K, O'Dell S, Patel N, Shahzad-ul-Hussan S, Yang Y, Zhang B, Zhou T, Zhu J, Boyington JC, Chuang GY, Diwanji D, Georgiev I, Kwon YD, Lee D, Louder MK, Moquin S, Schmidt SD, Yang ZY, Bonsignori M, Crump JA, Kapiga SH, Sam NE, Haynes BF, Burton DR, Koff WC, Walker LM, Phogat S, Wyatt R, Orwenyo J, Wang LX, Arthos J, Bewley CA, Mascola JR, Nabel GJ, Schief WR, Ward AB, Wilson IA, Kwong PD.
- Nature (2011 Nov 23) 480:336-43. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure-based identification and neutralization mechanism of tyrosine sulfate mimetics that inhibit HIV-1 entry.
- Acharya P, Dogo-Isonagie C, LaLonde JM, Lam SN, Leslie GJ, Louder MK, Frye LL, Debnath AK, Greenwood JR, Luongo TS, Martin L, Watts KS, Hoxie JA, Mascola JR, Bewley CA, Kwong PD.
- ACS Chem Biol (2011 Oct 21) 6:1069-77. Abstract/Full Text
- Mammalian production of an isotopically enriched outer domain of the HIV-1 gp120 glycoprotein for NMR spectroscopy.
- Sastry M, Xu L, Georgiev IS, Bewley CA, Nabel GJ, Kwong PD.
- J Biomol NMR (2011 Jul) 50:197-207. Abstract/Full Text
- Solution structure of the monovalent lectin microvirin in complex with Man(alpha)(1-2)Man provides a basis for anti-HIV activity with low toxicity.
- Shahzad-ul-Hussan S, Gustchina E, Ghirlando R, Clore GM, Bewley CA.
- J Biol Chem (2011 Jun 10) 286:20788-96. Abstract/Full Text
- Susceptibility and mode of binding of the Mycobacterium tuberculosis cysteinyl transferase mycothiol ligase to tRNA synthetase inhibitors.
- Gutierrez-Lugo MT, Bewley CA.
- Bioorg Med Chem Lett (2011 Apr 15) 21:2480-3. Abstract/Full Text
- Mirabamides E-H, HIV-inhibitory depsipeptides from the sponge Stelletta clavosa.
- Lu Z, Van Wagoner RM, Harper MK, Baker HL, Hooper JN, Bewley CA, Ireland CM.
- J Nat Prod (2011 Feb 25) 74:185-93. Abstract/Full Text
- Synthesis of novel cyclic NGR/RGD peptide analogs via on resin click chemistry.
- Metaferia BB, Rittler M, Gheeya JS, Lee A, Hempel H, Plaza A, Stetler-Stevenson WG, Bewley CA, Khan J.
- Bioorg Med Chem Lett (2010 Dec 15) 20:7337-40. Abstract/Full Text
- Peptide fragmentation by corona discharge induced electrochemical ionization.
- Lloyd JR, Hess S.
- J Am Soc Mass Spectrom (2010 Dec) 21:2051-61. Abstract/Full Text