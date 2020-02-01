Publications

Binding Site Geometry and Subdomain Valency Control Effects of Neutralizing Lectins on HIV-1 Viral Particles. Lusvarghi S, Lohith K, Morin-Leisk J, Ghirlando R, Hinshaw JE, Bewley CA. ACS Infect Dis (2016 Nov 11) 2:882-891. Abstract/Full Text A New Natural Product Analog of Blasticidin S Reveals Cellular Uptake Facilitated by the NorA Multidrug Transporter. Davison JR, Lohith KM, Wang X, Bobyk K, Mandadapu SR, Lee SL, Cencic R, Nelson J, Simpkins S, Frank KM, Pelletier J, Myers CL, Piotrowski J, Smith HE, Bewley CA. Antimicrob Agents Chemother (2017 Jun) 61. Abstract/Full Text Glycopeptide mimetics recapitulate high-mannose-type oligosaccharide binding and function. Lusvarghi S, Ghirlando R, Wong CH, Bewley CA. Angew Chem Int Ed Engl (2015 May 4) 54:5603-8. Abstract/Full Text Trimeric HIV-1-Env Structures Define Glycan Shields from Clades A, B, and G. Stewart-Jones GB, Soto C, Lemmin T, Chuang GY, Druz A, Kong R, Thomas PV, Wagh K, Zhou T, Behrens AJ, Bylund T, Choi CW, Davison JR, Georgiev IS, Joyce MG, Kwon YD, Pancera M, Taft J, Yang Y, Zhang B, Shivatare SS, Shivatare VS, Lee CC, Wu CY, Bewley CA, Burton DR, Koff WC, Connors M, Crispin M, Baxa U, Korber BT, Wong CH, Mascola JR, Kwong PD. Cell (2016 May 5) 165:813-26. Abstract/Full Text Antimicrobial Chrysophaentin Analogs Identified from Laboratory Cultures of the Marine Microalga Chrysophaeum taylorii. Davison JR, Bewley CA. J Nat Prod (2019 Jan 25) 82:148-153. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications