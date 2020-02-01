Section Chief: Carole A. Bewley, Ph.D.
Lab Members
Our Staff
Section Chief
Jeanne Kaufman
Biologist
Staff Scientist
Robert O'connor
Staff Scientist
Geny Zhao
Biologist
Our Fellows
Hongbing Liu
Research Fellow
Natural products discovery, NMR and MS methods for structure determination
Shannon Ohlemacher
NIH Postdoctoral Fellow
Antibiotic production and discovery by actinobacteria, including the application of mass spectrometry-based metabolomics; global stress response pathways and their role in the regulation of antibiotic production in actinobacteria.
Jack Davison
Nancy Nossal Postdoctoral Fellow
Natural products biosynthesis and the use of genomics for target identification and discovery of biosynthetic enzymes of gene clusters
Jiadong Sun
Postdoctoral Fellow
Natural products discovery, NMR and MS methods for structure determination, engineering and development of glycan-targeting antiviral proteins
Shelby Holland
Postbac IRTA
Ankith Laichetty
AMGEN Scholars NIH Summer Intern