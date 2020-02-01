  1. Home
Natural Products Chemistry Section
Section Chief: Carole A. Bewley, Ph.D.

Lab Members

Our Staff

Photo of Dr. Carole Bewley
Jeanne Kaufman
Biologist
Email
Photo of John Lloyd
John R. Lloyd, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist
Email
Robert O'connor
Staff Scientist
Email
Photo of Geny Zhao.
Geny Zhao
Biologist
Email

Our Fellows

Photo of Hongbing Liu.
Hongbing Liu
Research Fellow
Email

Natural products discovery, NMR and MS methods for structure determination

Photo of Shannon Ohlemacher.
Shannon Ohlemacher
NIH Postdoctoral Fellow
Email

Antibiotic production and discovery by actinobacteria, including the application of mass spectrometry-based metabolomics; global stress response pathways and their role in the regulation of antibiotic production in actinobacteria.

Photo of Jack Davison.
Jack Davison
Nancy Nossal Postdoctoral Fellow
Email

Natural products biosynthesis and the use of genomics for target identification and discovery of biosynthetic enzymes of gene clusters

Photo of Jiadong Sun.
Jiadong Sun
Postdoctoral Fellow
Email

Natural products discovery, NMR and MS methods for structure determination, engineering and development of glycan-targeting antiviral proteins

Photo of Shelby Holland.
Shelby Holland
Postbac IRTA
Email
Photo of Ankith Laichetty.
Ankith Laichetty
AMGEN Scholars NIH Summer Intern
Email