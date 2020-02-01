  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Research at NIDDK
  4. Labs & Branches
  5. Laboratory of Bioorganic Chemistry
  6. Natural Products Chemistry Section
  7. Research Materials
Natural Products Chemistry Section
Section Chief: Carole A. Bewley, Ph.D.

Research Materials & Patents

Patents, materials, and other research resources appear below. Some resources may be available for use through Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs) or licensing agreements.

  1. Antimicrobial Compounds that Inhibit FTSZ Protein (U.S. Patent Number 61/446,978)

    This invention, offered for licensing and commercial development, relates to a new class of naturally occurring antimicrobial compounds called Chrysophaetins, and to their synthetic analogues. Isolated from an alga species, the mechanism of action of…
    Summary

  2. Single electrode corona discharge electrochemical/electrospray ionization (U.S. Patent Number 7,759,643)

    A single electrode electrochemical/electrospray ionization source using a corona discharge and a method of analyzing a sample using a corona discharge single electrode electrochemical/electrospray ionization source are provided. In the corona…
    Summary
View Additional Research Materials