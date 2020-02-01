About Our Research

Our research uses synthetic organic chemistry to create new molecules with unique biological activity. Each project has the potential to evolve into a new strategy for diagnosing or treating a disease. We spend most of our time synthesizing molecules, but we also use molecular modeling to design our molecules and employ biophysical techniques to study the molecules we make. We collaborate with other National Institutes of Health (NIH) scientists as well as outside research organizations to study the biological effects of our molecules in vivo.