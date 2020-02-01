Publications

Preclinical evaluation of a mercaptobenzamide and its prodrug for NCp7-targeted inhibition of human immunodeficiency virus. Hartman TL, Yang L, Helfrick AN, Hassink M, Shank NI, George Rosenker K, Scerba MT, Saha M, Hughes E, Wang AQ, Xu X, Gupta P, Buckheit RW Jr, Appella DH. Antiviral Res (2016 Oct) 134:216-225. Abstract/Full Text Reaction Kinetics Direct a Rational Synthesis of an HIV-1 Inactivator of Nucleocapsid Protein 7 and Provide Mechanistic Insight into Cellular Metabolism and Antiviral Activity. Nikolayevskiy H, Scerba MT, Deschamps JR, Appella DH. Chemistry (2018 Jul 5) 24:9485-9489. Abstract/Full Text Programmable nanoscaffolds that control ligand display to a G-protein-coupled receptor in membranes to allow dissection of multivalent effects. Dix AV, Moss SM, Phan K, Hoppe T, Paoletta S, Kozma E, Gao ZG, Durell SR, Jacobson KA, Appella DH. J Am Chem Soc (2014 Sep 3) 136:12296-303. Abstract/Full Text Probing Mercaptobenzamides as HIV Inactivators via Nucleocapsid Protein 7. Saha M, Scerba MT, Shank NI, Hartman TL, Buchholz CA, Buckheit RW Jr, Durell SR, Appella DH. ChemMedChem (2017 May 22) 12:714-721. Abstract/Full Text Quantification of plasma HIV RNA using chemically engineered peptide nucleic acids. Zhao C, Hoppe T, Setty MK, Murray D, Chun TW, Hewlett I, Appella DH. Nat Commun (2014 Oct 6) 5:5079. Abstract/Full Text

