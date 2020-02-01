Section Chief: Daniel Appella, Ph.D.
- Preclinical evaluation of a mercaptobenzamide and its prodrug for NCp7-targeted inhibition of human immunodeficiency virus.
- Hartman TL, Yang L, Helfrick AN, Hassink M, Shank NI, George Rosenker K, Scerba MT, Saha M, Hughes E, Wang AQ, Xu X, Gupta P, Buckheit RW Jr, Appella DH.
- Antiviral Res (2016 Oct) 134:216-225. Abstract/Full Text
- Reaction Kinetics Direct a Rational Synthesis of an HIV-1 Inactivator of Nucleocapsid Protein 7 and Provide Mechanistic Insight into Cellular Metabolism and Antiviral Activity.
- Nikolayevskiy H, Scerba MT, Deschamps JR, Appella DH.
- Chemistry (2018 Jul 5) 24:9485-9489. Abstract/Full Text
- Programmable nanoscaffolds that control ligand display to a G-protein-coupled receptor in membranes to allow dissection of multivalent effects.
- Dix AV, Moss SM, Phan K, Hoppe T, Paoletta S, Kozma E, Gao ZG, Durell SR, Jacobson KA, Appella DH.
- J Am Chem Soc (2014 Sep 3) 136:12296-303. Abstract/Full Text
- Probing Mercaptobenzamides as HIV Inactivators via Nucleocapsid Protein 7.
- Saha M, Scerba MT, Shank NI, Hartman TL, Buchholz CA, Buckheit RW Jr, Durell SR, Appella DH.
- ChemMedChem (2017 May 22) 12:714-721. Abstract/Full Text
- Quantification of plasma HIV RNA using chemically engineered peptide nucleic acids.
- Zhao C, Hoppe T, Setty MK, Murray D, Chun TW, Hewlett I, Appella DH.
- Nat Commun (2014 Oct 6) 5:5079. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Chemical Features Important for Activity in a Class of Inhibitors Targeting the Wip1 Flap Subdomain.
- Tagad HD, Debnath S, Clausse V, Saha M, Mazur SJ, Appella E, Appella DH.
- ChemMedChem (2018 May 8) 13:894-901. Abstract/Full Text
- Multivalent LKγ-PNA oligomers bind to a human telomere DNA G-rich sequence to form quadruplexes.
- Gupta P, Rastede EE, Appella DH.
- Bioorg Med Chem Lett (2015 Nov 1) 25:4757-4760. Abstract/Full Text
- An Intravaginal Ring for the Simultaneous Delivery of an HIV-1 Maturation Inhibitor and Reverse-Transcriptase Inhibitor for Prophylaxis of HIV Transmission.
- Ugaonkar SR, Clark JT, English LB, Johnson TJ, Buckheit KW, Bahde RJ, Appella DH, Buckheit RW Jr, Kiser PF.
- J Pharm Sci (2015 Oct) 104:3426-39. Abstract/Full Text
- G-quadruplex formation between G-rich PNA and homologous sequences in oligonucleotides and supercoiled plasmid DNA.
- Gaynutdinov TI, Englund EA, Appella DH, Onyshchenko MI, Neumann RD, Panyutin IG.
- Nucleic Acid Ther (2015 Apr) 25:78-84. Abstract/Full Text
- PNA-Based Multivalent Scaffolds Activate the Dopamine D2 Receptor.
- Dix AV, Conroy JL, George Rosenker KM, Sibley DR, Appella DH.
- ACS Med Chem Lett (2015 Apr 9) 6:425-9. Abstract/Full Text
- PPG peptide nucleic acids that promote DNA guanine quadruplexes.
- Englund EA, Gupta P, Micklitsch CM, Onyshchenko MI, Remeeva E, Neumann RD, Panyutin IG, Appella DH.
- Chembiochem (2014 Sep 5) 15:1887-90. Abstract/Full Text
- Recognition of HIV-TAR RNA using neomycin-benzimidazole conjugates.
- Ranjan N, Kumar S, Watkins D, Wang D, Appella DH, Arya DP.
- Bioorg Med Chem Lett (2013 Oct 15) 23:5689-93. Abstract/Full Text
- Novel inhibitors of a Grb2 SH3C domain interaction identified by a virtual screen.
- Simister PC, Luccarelli J, Thompson S, Appella DH, Feller SM, Hamilton AD.
- Bioorg Med Chem (2013 Jul 15) 21:4027-33. Abstract/Full Text
- Cyclopentane-peptide nucleic acids for qualitative, quantitative, and repetitive detection of nucleic acids.
- Micklitsch CM, Oquare BY, Zhao C, Appella DH.
- Anal Chem (2013 Jan 2) 85:251-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Click dimers to target HIV TAR RNA conformation.
- Kumar S, Kellish P, Robinson WE Jr, Wang D, Appella DH, Arya DP.
- Biochemistry (2012 Mar 20) 51:2331-47. Abstract/Full Text
- Programmable multivalent display of receptor ligands using peptide nucleic acid nanoscaffolds.
- Englund EA, Wang D, Fujigaki H, Sakai H, Micklitsch CM, Ghirlando R, Martin-Manso G, Pendrak ML, Roberts DD, Durell SR, Appella DH.
- Nat Commun (2012 Jan 10) 3:614. Abstract/Full Text
- Combinatorial Synthesis, Screening, and Binding Studies of Highly Functionalized Polyamino-amido Oligomers for Binding to Folded RNA.
- Pokorski JK, Appella DH.
- J Nucleic Acids (2012) 2012:971581. Abstract/Full Text
- Quadruplex formation is necessary for stable PNA invasion into duplex DNA of BCL2 promoter region.
- Onyshchenko MI, Gaynutdinov TI, Englund EA, Appella DH, Neumann RD, Panyutin IG.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2011 Sep 1) 39:7114-23. Abstract/Full Text
- A one-pot preparation of N-2-mercaptobenzoyl-amino amides.
- Bahde RJ, Appella DH, Trenkle WC.
- Tetrahedron Lett (2011 Aug 10) 52:4103-4105. Abstract/Full Text
- Optimization of a cyclic peptide inhibitor of Ser/Thr phosphatase PPM1D (Wip1).
- Hayashi R, Tanoue K, Durell SR, Chatterjee DK, Jenkins LM, Appella DH, Appella E.
- Biochemistry (2011 May 31) 50:4537-49. Abstract/Full Text
- Methoxyethylamino-numonafide is an efficacious and minimally toxic amonafide derivative in murine models of human cancer.
- Liu Y, Norton JT, Witschi MA, Xu Q, Lou G, Wang C, Appella DH, Chen Z, Huang S.
- Neoplasia (2011 May) 13:453-60. Abstract/Full Text
- Inhibition of multidrug resistance by SV40 pseudovirion delivery of an antigene peptide nucleic acid (PNA) in cultured cells.
- Macadangdang B, Zhang N, Lund PE, Marple AH, Okabe M, Gottesman MM, Appella DH, Kimchi-Sarfaty C.
- PLoS One (2011 Mar 22) 6:e17981. Abstract/Full Text
- Small-molecule inactivation of HIV-1 NCp7 by repetitive intracellular acyl transfer.
- Miller Jenkins LM, Ott DE, Hayashi R, Coren LV, Wang D, Xu Q, Schito ML, Inman JK, Appella DH, Appella E.
- Nat Chem Biol (2010 Dec) 6:887-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Multivalent binding oligomers inhibit HIV Tat-TAR interaction critical for viral replication.
- Wang D, Iera J, Baker H, Hogan P, Ptak R, Yang L, Hartman T, Buckheit RW Jr, Desjardins A, Yang A, Legault P, Yedavalli V, Jeang KT, Appella DH.
- Bioorg Med Chem Lett (2009 Dec 15) 19:6893-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Stabilization of G-quadruplex in the BCL2 promoter region in double-stranded DNA by invading short PNAs.
- Onyshchenko MI, Gaynutdinov TI, Englund EA, Appella DH, Neumann RD, Panyutin IG.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2009 Dec) 37:7570-80. Abstract/Full Text
- Synthesis and anticancer activities of 6-amino amonafide derivatives.
- Norton JT, Witschi MA, Luong L, Kawamura A, Ghosh S, Stack MS, Sim E, Avram MJ, Appella DH, Huang S.
- Anticancer Drugs (2008 Jan) 19:23-36. Abstract/Full Text
- Colorimetric detection of anthrax DNA with a Peptide nucleic acid sandwich-hybridization assay.
- Zhang N, Appella DH.
- J Am Chem Soc (2007 Jul 11) 129:8424-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Gamma-substituted peptide nucleic acids constructed from L-lysine are a versatile scaffold for multifunctional display.
- Englund EA, Appella DH.
- Angew Chem Int Ed Engl (2007) 46:1414-8. Abstract/Full Text