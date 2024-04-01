Single-Molecule Biophysics Section
of the Laboratory of Chemical Physics
Hoi Sung Chung, Ph.D.
Section Chiefchunghoi@niddk.nih.gov
Studying single protein conformational dynamics: folding, binding, and aggregation of disordered proteins
Select Publications
- Single-molecule FRET and molecular diffusion analysis characterize stable oligomers of amyloid-β 42 of extremely low population.
- Meng F, Kim JY, Gopich IV, Chung HS.
- PNAS Nexus (2023 Aug) 2:pgad253. Abstract/Full Text
- Single-molecule fluorescence imaging and deep learning reveal highly heterogeneous aggregation of amyloid-β 42.
- Meng F, Yoo J, Chung HS.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2022 Mar 22) 119:e2116736119. Abstract/Full Text
Lab Members
Last Reviewed April 2024