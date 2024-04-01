U.S. flag

Single-Molecule Biophysics Section

of the Laboratory of Chemical Physics

Photo of Hoi Sung Chung. Hoi Sung Chung, Ph.D.

Section Chief

chunghoi@niddk.nih.gov
Studying single protein conformational dynamics: folding, binding, and aggregation of disordered proteins
Single-molecule FRET and molecular diffusion analysis characterize stable oligomers of amyloid-β 42 of extremely low population.
Meng F, Kim JY, Gopich IV, Chung HS.
PNAS Nexus (2023 Aug) 2:pgad253. Abstract/Full Text
Single-molecule fluorescence imaging and deep learning reveal highly heterogeneous aggregation of amyloid-β 42.
Meng F, Yoo J, Chung HS.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2022 Mar 22) 119:e2116736119. Abstract/Full Text
Group Photo, February 2023
February 2023
Last Reviewed April 2024