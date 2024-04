FRET_3colorCW

Maximum likelihood analysis of 3-color FRET photon trajectories generated by continuous-wave donor excitation.

Nat Commun 11 3336 (2020)

FNet

A neural network designed for intensity-based separation of overlapping transparent objects using temporal information of a sequence of images. It was developed for the analysis of the growth of amyloid-beta fibrils, but can also be used for separation of any arbitrary objects.

bioRxiv, doi: 10.1101/2020.09.10.290023