Publications
Select Publications
- Single-molecule FRET and molecular diffusion analysis characterize stable oligomers of amyloid-β 42 of extremely low population.
- Meng F, Kim JY, Gopich IV, Chung HS.
- PNAS Nexus (2023 Aug) 2:pgad253. Abstract/Full Text
- Single-molecule fluorescence imaging and deep learning reveal highly heterogeneous aggregation of amyloid-β 42.
- Meng F, Yoo J, Chung HS.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2022 Mar 22) 119:e2116736119. Abstract/Full Text
- Disordered proteins follow diverse transition paths as they fold and bind to a partner.
- Kim JY, Chung HS.
- Science (2020 Jun 12) 368:1253-1257. Abstract/Full Text
- Fast three-color single-molecule FRET using statistical inference.
- Yoo J, Kim JY, Louis JM, Gopich IV, Chung HS.
- Nat Commun (2020 Jul 3) 11:3336. Abstract/Full Text
- Diffusion-limited association of disordered protein by non-native electrostatic interactions.
- Kim JY, Meng F, Yoo J, Chung HS.
- Nat Commun (2018 Nov 9) 9:4707. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Direct observation of tRNA-chaperoned folding of a dynamic mRNA ensemble.
- Suddala KC, Yoo J, Fan L, Zuo X, Wang YX, Chung HS, Zhang J.
- Nat Commun (2023 Sep 6) 14:5438. Abstract/Full Text
- Analysis of photon trajectories from diffusing single molecules.
- Gopich IV, Kim JY, Chung HS.
- J Chem Phys (2023 Jul 14) 159. Abstract/Full Text
- Atomic view of cosolute-induced protein denaturation probed by NMR solvent paramagnetic relaxation enhancement.
- Okuno Y, Yoo J, Schwieters CD, Best RB, Chung HS, Clore GM.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2021 Aug 24) 118. Abstract/Full Text
- FRET-based dynamic structural biology: Challenges, perspectives and an appeal for open-science practices.
- Lerner E, Barth A, Hendrix J, Ambrose B, Birkedal V, Blanchard SC, Börner R, Sung Chung H, Cordes T, Craggs TD, Deniz AA, Diao J, Fei J, Gonzalez RL, Gopich IV, Ha T, Hanke CA, Haran G, Hatzakis NS, Hohng S, Hong SC, Hugel T, Ingargiola A, Joo C, Kapanidis AN, Kim HD, Laurence T, Lee NK, Lee TH, Lemke EA, Margeat E, Michaelis J, Michalet X, Myong S, Nettels D, Peulen TO, Ploetz E, Razvag Y, Robb NC, Schuler B, Soleimaninejad H, Tang C, Vafabakhsh R, Lamb DC, Seidel CA, Weiss S.
- Elife (2021 Mar 29) 10. Abstract/Full Text
- Diverse Folding Pathways of HIV-1 Protease Monomer on a Rugged Energy Landscape.
- Yoo J, Louis JM, Chung HS.
- Biophys J (2019 Oct 15) 117:1456-1466. Abstract/Full Text
- Probing the mechanism of inhibition of amyloid-β(1-42)-induced neurotoxicity by the chaperonin GroEL.
- Wälti MA, Steiner J, Meng F, Chung HS, Louis JM, Ghirlando R, Tugarinov V, Nath A, Clore GM.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2018 Dec 18) 115:E11924-E11932. Abstract/Full Text
- Three-Color Single-Molecule FRET and Fluorescence Lifetime Analysis of Fast Protein Folding.
- Yoo J, Louis JM, Gopich IV, Chung HS.
- J Phys Chem B (2018 Dec 13) 122:11702-11720. Abstract/Full Text
- Highly Disordered Amyloid-β Monomer Probed by Single-Molecule FRET and MD Simulation.
- Meng F, Bellaiche MMJ, Kim JY, Zerze GH, Best RB, Chung HS.
- Biophys J (2018 Feb 27) 114:870-884. Abstract/Full Text
- Transition Path Times Measured by Single-Molecule Spectroscopy.
- Chung HS.
- J Mol Biol (2018 Feb 16) 430:409-423. Abstract/Full Text
- Protein folding transition path times from single molecule FRET.
- Chung HS, Eaton WA.
- Curr Opin Struct Biol (2018 Feb) 48:30-39. Abstract/Full Text
- Oligomerization of the tetramerization domain of p53 probed by two- and three-color single-molecule FRET.
- Chung HS, Meng F, Kim JY, McHale K, Gopich IV, Louis JM.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2017 Aug 15) 114:E6812-E6821. Abstract/Full Text
- Analysis of Fluorescence Lifetime and Energy Transfer Efficiency in Single-Molecule Photon Trajectories of Fast-Folding Proteins.
- Chung HS, Louis JM, Gopich IV.
- J Phys Chem B (2016 Feb 4) 120:680-99. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural origin of slow diffusion in protein folding.
- Chung HS, Piana-Agostinetti S, Shaw DE, Eaton WA.
- Science (2015 Sep 25) 349:1504-10. Abstract/Full Text
- Testing Landscape Theory for Biomolecular Processes with Single Molecule Fluorescence Spectroscopy.
- Truex K, Chung HS, Louis JM, Eaton WA.
- Phys Rev Lett (2015 Jul 3) 115:018101. Abstract/Full Text
- Fast single-molecule FRET spectroscopy: theory and experiment.
- Chung HS, Gopich IV.
- Phys Chem Chem Phys (2014 Sep 21) 16:18644-57. Abstract/Full Text
- Single-molecule fluorescence probes dynamics of barrier crossing.
- Chung HS, Eaton WA.
- Nature (2013 Oct 31) 502:685-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Measuring ultrafast protein folding rates from photon-by-photon analysis of single molecule fluorescence trajectories.
- Chung HS, Cellmer T, Louis JM, Eaton WA.
- Chem Phys (2013 Aug 30) 422:229-237. Abstract/Full Text
- Solution structure of the ESCRT-I and -II supercomplex: implications for membrane budding and scission.
- Boura E, Różycki B, Chung HS, Herrick DZ, Canagarajah B, Cafiso DS, Eaton WA, Hummer G, Hurley JH.
- Structure (2012 May 9) 20:874-86. Abstract/Full Text
- Single-molecule fluorescence experiments determine protein folding transition path times.
- Chung HS, McHale K, Louis JM, Eaton WA.
- Science (2012 Feb 24) 335:981-4. Abstract/Full Text
- Solution structure of the ESCRT-I complex by small-angle X-ray scattering, EPR, and FRET spectroscopy.
- Boura E, Rózycki B, Herrick DZ, Chung HS, Vecer J, Eaton WA, Cafiso DS, Hummer G, Hurley JH.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2011 Jun 7) 108:9437-42. Abstract/Full Text
- Extracting rate coefficients from single-molecule photon trajectories and FRET efficiency histograms for a fast-folding protein.
- Chung HS, Gopich IV, McHale K, Cellmer T, Louis JM, Eaton WA.
- J Phys Chem A (2011 Apr 28) 115:3642-56. Abstract/Full Text
- Distinguishing between protein dynamics and dye photophysics in single-molecule FRET experiments.
- Chung HS, Louis JM, Eaton WA.
- Biophys J (2010 Feb 17) 98:696-706. Abstract/Full Text
- Experimental determination of upper bound for transition path times in protein folding from single-molecule photon-by-photon trajectories.
- Chung HS, Louis JM, Eaton WA.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2009 Jul 21) 106:11837-44. Abstract/Full Text
- Probing the folding transition state of ubiquitin mutants by temperature-jump-induced downhill unfolding.
- Chung HS, Shandiz A, Sosnick TR, Tokmakoff A.
- Biochemistry (2008 Dec 30) 47:13870-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Temperature-dependent downhill unfolding of ubiquitin. II. Modeling the free energy surface.
- Chung HS, Tokmakoff A.
- Proteins (2008 Jul) 72:488-97. Abstract/Full Text
- Temperature-dependent downhill unfolding of ubiquitin. I. Nanosecond-to-millisecond resolved nonlinear infrared spectroscopy.
- Chung HS, Tokmakoff A.
- Proteins (2008 Jul) 72:474-87. Abstract/Full Text
- Amide I two-dimensional infrared spectroscopy of proteins.
- Ganim Z, Chung HS, Smith AW, Deflores LP, Jones KC, Tokmakoff A.
- Acc Chem Res (2008 Mar) 41:432-41. Abstract/Full Text
- Transient 2D IR spectroscopy of ubiquitin unfolding dynamics.
- Chung HS, Ganim Z, Jones KC, Tokmakoff A.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2007 Sep 4) 104:14237-42. Abstract/Full Text
- Transient two-dimensional IR spectrometer for probing nanosecond temperature-jump kinetics.
- Chung HS, Khalil M, Smith AW, Tokmakoff A.
- Rev Sci Instrum (2007 Jun) 78:063101. Abstract/Full Text
- The anharmonic vibrational potential and relaxation pathways of the amide I and II modes of N-methylacetamide.
- DeFlores LP, Ganim Z, Ackley SF, Chung HS, Tokmakoff A.
- J Phys Chem B (2006 Sep 28) 110:18973-80. Abstract/Full Text
- Visualization and characterization of the infrared active amide I vibrations of proteins.
- Chung HS, Tokmakoff A.
- J Phys Chem B (2006 Feb 16) 110:2888-98. Abstract/Full Text
- Residual native structure in a thermally denatured beta-hairpin.
- Smith AW, Chung HS, Ganim Z, Tokmakoff A.
- J Phys Chem B (2005 Sep 15) 109:17025-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Conformational changes during the nanosecond-to-millisecond unfolding of ubiquitin.
- Chung HS, Khalil M, Smith AW, Ganim Z, Tokmakoff A.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2005 Jan 18) 102:612-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Two-dimensional infrared spectroscopy of antiparallel beta-sheet secondary structure.
- Demirdöven N, Cheatum CM, Chung HS, Khalil M, Knoester J, Tokmakoff A.
- J Am Chem Soc (2004 Jun 30) 126:7981-90. Abstract/Full Text
Books & Book Chapters
- Theory and Analysis of Single-Molecule FRET Experiments
- Gopich IV, Chung HS.
- Springer US (2021). Abstract/Full Text
- Chapter 4: Single-molecule fluorescence studies of IDPs and IDRs
- Zheng W, Chung HS.
- Academic Press (2019) 93-136. Abstract/Full Text
News & Views
- Kinetics of amyloid beta from deep learning
- Meng F, Chung HS.
- Nat Comput Sci (2021) 1:20-21. Abstract/Full Text
