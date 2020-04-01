Lab Members
Our Staff
Dr. Thurber received his S.B. and Ph.D. degrees in physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, then did postdoctoral research at the Army Research Laboratory and the Navy Research Laboratory before joining the Laboratory of Chemical Physics of NIDDK in 2005. His work includes experimental and theoretical aspects of dynamic nuclear polarization as well as micron-scale magnetic resonance imaging.
Dr. Yau received his B.S. in pharmacy from National Taiwan University, his M.S. in pharmaceutical sciences from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and his Ph.D. in medicinal chemistry from West Virginia University. He did postdoctoral research in the Laboratory of Membrane Biochemistry and Biophysics of NIAAA before joining the Laboratory of Chemical Physics of NIDDK in 2002. His work includes synthesis of isotopically labeled peptides for solid state NMR studies, synthesis of novel oligoradical compounds for dynamic nuclear polarization, and protein expression.
Our Fellows
Dr. Gupta received her Ph.D. in structural biology from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. Her current work focuses on segmental isotopic labeling to facilitate solid state NMR investigations of HIV-1 capsid protein and Gag polyprotein assemblies.
Dr. Jeon received his Ph.D. in physics from the University of Central Florida. His current work involves the development of methods for freeze-trapping protein folding intermediates on the millisecond time scale and structural investigations of these intermediates by low-temperature solid-state NMR with dynamic nuclear polarization.
Dr. Chen received his Ph.D. in chemistry from Texas A&M University. His current work focuses on micron-scale magnetic resonance imaging at low temperatures and with dynamic nuclear polarization.
Dr. Ghosh received her Ph.D. in chemistry from Michigan State University. Her current work focuses on amyloid fibril structure determination, using both solid-state NMR and cryo-electron microscopy.
Alumni
