Lab Members

Wai-Ming Yau, Ph.D.

Staff Scientist

Dr. Yau received his B.S. in pharmacy from National Taiwan University, his M.S. in pharmaceutical sciences from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and his Ph.D. in medicinal chemistry from West Virginia University. He did postdoctoral research in the Laboratory of Membrane Biochemistry and Biophysics of NIAAA before joining the Laboratory of Chemical Physics of NIDDK in 2002. His work includes synthesis of isotopically labeled peptides for solid state NMR studies, synthesis of novel oligoradical compounds for dynamic nuclear polarization, and protein expression.