Section Chief: Robert Tycko, Ph.D.

Lab Members


Our Staff

Photo of Robert Tycko
Robert Tycko, Ph.D.
Section Chief
Email
Photo of Kent Thurber
Kent Thurber, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist
Email

Dr. Thurber received his S.B. and Ph.D. degrees in physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, then did postdoctoral research at the Army Research Laboratory and the Navy Research Laboratory before joining the Laboratory of Chemical Physics of NIDDK in 2005. His work includes experimental and theoretical aspects of dynamic nuclear polarization as well as micron-scale magnetic resonance imaging.

Photo of Wai Ming Yau.
Wai-Ming Yau, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist
Email

Dr. Yau received his B.S. in pharmacy from National Taiwan University, his M.S. in pharmaceutical sciences from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and his Ph.D. in medicinal chemistry from West Virginia University. He did postdoctoral research in the Laboratory of Membrane Biochemistry and Biophysics of NIAAA before joining the Laboratory of Chemical Physics of NIDDK in 2002. His work includes synthesis of isotopically labeled peptides for solid state NMR studies, synthesis of novel oligoradical compounds for dynamic nuclear polarization, and protein expression.

Our Fellows

Photo of Sebanti Gupta.
Sebanti Gupta, Ph.D.
Visiting Fellow
Email

Dr. Gupta received her Ph.D. in structural biology from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.  Her current work focuses on segmental isotopic labeling to facilitate solid state NMR investigations of HIV-1 capsid protein and Gag polyprotein assemblies.

Photo of Jaekyun Jeon.
Jaekyun Jeon, Ph.D.
Visiting Fellow
Email

Dr. Jeon received his Ph.D. in physics from the University of Central Florida. His current work involves the development of methods for freeze-trapping protein folding intermediates on the millisecond time scale and structural investigations of these intermediates by low-temperature solid-state NMR with dynamic nuclear polarization.

Photo of Hsueh-Ying Chen.
Hsueh-Ying Chen, Ph.D.
Research Fellow
Email

Dr. Chen received his Ph.D. in chemistry from Texas A&M University. His current work focuses on micron-scale magnetic resonance imaging at low temperatures and with dynamic nuclear polarization.

Photo of Ujjayini Ghosh.
Ujjayini Ghosh, Ph.D.
Visiting Fellow
Email

Dr. Ghosh received her Ph.D. in chemistry from Michigan State University. Her current work focuses on amyloid fibril structure determination, using both solid-state NMR and cryo-electron microscopy.

Alumni

David P. Weliky
Professor of Chemistry

Michigan State University

Carl A. Michal
Associate Professor of Physics

University of British Columbia, Canada

Yoshitaka Ishii
Professor of Life Science and Technology

Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan

Oleg N. Antzutkin
Professor of Chemical Engineering

Luleå University of Technology

Francisco J. Blanco
Research Professor, Structural Biology Unit

CIC bioGUNE, Spain

Jerry C.C. Chan
Professor of Chemistry

National Taiwan University, Taiwan

Nathan A. Oyler
Associate Professor of Chemistry

University of Missouri at Kansas City

Simon Sharpe
Associate Professor of Biochemistry

University of Toronto, Canada

Anant K. Paravastu
Associate Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering

Georgia Institute of Technology

Bo Chen
Associate Professor of Physics

University of Central Florida

Wei Qiang
Assistant Professor of Chemistry

Binghampton University (State University of New York)

Junxia Lu
Assistant Professor of Life Science and Technology

Shanghai Tech University, China

Alexey Potapov
Assistant Professor of Physics

University of Nottingham, United Kingdom

Marvin J. Bayro
Assistant Professor of Chemistry

University of Puerto Rico

Dylan T. Murray
Assistant Professor of Chemistry

University of California at Davis