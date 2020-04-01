Publications

Application of millisecond time-resolved solid state NMR to the kinetics and mechanism of melittin self-assembly. Jeon J, Thurber KR, Ghirlando R, Yau WM, Tycko R. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2019 Aug 20) 116:16717-16722. Abstract/Full Text Low-temperature magnetic resonance imaging with 2.8 μm isotropic resolution. Chen HY, Tycko R. J Magn Reson (2018 Feb) 287:47-55. Abstract/Full Text Structural variation in amyloid-β fibrils from Alzheimer's disease clinical subtypes. Qiang W, Yau WM, Lu JX, Collinge J, Tycko R. Nature (2017 Jan 12) 541:217-221. Abstract/Full Text Structure of FUS Protein Fibrils and Its Relevance to Self-Assembly and Phase Separation of Low-Complexity Domains. Murray DT, Kato M, Lin Y, Thurber KR, Hung I, McKnight SL, Tycko R. Cell (2017 Oct 19) 171:615-627.e16. Abstract/Full Text Low-temperature dynamic nuclear polarization with helium-cooled samples and nitrogen-driven magic-angle spinning. Thurber K, Tycko R. J Magn Reson (2016 Mar) 264:99-106. Abstract/Full Text

