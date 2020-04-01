  1. Home
Solid State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Biomolecular Section
Section Chief: Robert Tycko, Ph.D.

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Select Publications

Application of millisecond time-resolved solid state NMR to the kinetics and mechanism of melittin self-assembly.
Jeon J, Thurber KR, Ghirlando R, Yau WM, Tycko R.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2019 Aug 20) 116:16717-16722. Abstract/Full Text
Low-temperature magnetic resonance imaging with 2.8 μm isotropic resolution.
Chen HY, Tycko R.
J Magn Reson (2018 Feb) 287:47-55. Abstract/Full Text
Structural variation in amyloid-β fibrils from Alzheimer's disease clinical subtypes.
Qiang W, Yau WM, Lu JX, Collinge J, Tycko R.
Nature (2017 Jan 12) 541:217-221. Abstract/Full Text
Structure of FUS Protein Fibrils and Its Relevance to Self-Assembly and Phase Separation of Low-Complexity Domains.
Murray DT, Kato M, Lin Y, Thurber KR, Hung I, McKnight SL, Tycko R.
Cell (2017 Oct 19) 171:615-627.e16. Abstract/Full Text
Low-temperature dynamic nuclear polarization with helium-cooled samples and nitrogen-driven magic-angle spinning.
Thurber K, Tycko R.
J Magn Reson (2016 Mar) 264:99-106. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications

Depletion of amyloid-β peptides from solution by sequestration within fibril-seeded hydrogels.
Yau WM, Tycko R.
Protein Sci (2018 Jul) 27:1218-1230. Abstract/Full Text
Coexisting order and disorder within a common 40-residue amyloid-β fibril structure in Alzheimer's disease brain tissue.
Ghosh U, Yau WM, Tycko R.
Chem Commun (Camb) (2018 May 15) 54:5070-5073. Abstract/Full Text
Verdazyl-ribose: A new radical for solid-state dynamic nuclear polarization at high magnetic field.
Thurber KR, Le TN, Changcoco V, Brook DJR.
J Magn Reson (2018 Apr) 289:122-131. Abstract/Full Text
Segmental isotopic labeling of HIV-1 capsid protein assemblies for solid state NMR.
Gupta S, Tycko R.
J Biomol NMR (2018 Feb) 70:103-114. Abstract/Full Text
Molecular, Local, and Network-Level Basis for the Enhanced Stiffness of Hydrogel Networks Formed from Coassembled Racemic Peptides: Predictions from Pauling and Corey.
Nagy-Smith K, Beltramo PJ, Moore E, Tycko R, Furst EM, Schneider JP.
ACS Cent Sci (2017 Jun 28) 3:586-597. Abstract/Full Text
Molecular Structure of Aggregated Amyloid-β: Insights from Solid-State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance.
Tycko R.
Cold Spring Harb Perspect Med (2016 Aug 1) 6. Abstract/Full Text
Structure of the Dimerization Interface in the Mature HIV-1 Capsid Protein Lattice from Solid State NMR of Tubular Assemblies.
Bayro MJ, Tycko R.
J Am Chem Soc (2016 Jul 13) 138:8538-46. Abstract/Full Text
Major Variations in HIV-1 Capsid Assembly Morphologies Involve Minor Variations in Molecular Structures of Structurally Ordered Protein Segments.
Lu JX, Bayro MJ, Tycko R.
J Biol Chem (2016 Jun 17) 291:13098-112. Abstract/Full Text
Preparation of Amyloid Fibrils Seeded from Brain and Meninges.
Scherpelz KP, Lu JX, Tycko R, Meredith SC.
Methods Mol Biol (2016) 1345:299-312. Abstract/Full Text
Micron-scale magnetic resonance imaging of both liquids and solids.
Moore E, Tycko R.
J Magn Reson (2015 Nov) 260:1-9. Abstract/Full Text
Molecular structure of monomorphic peptide fibrils within a kinetically trapped hydrogel network.
Nagy-Smith K, Moore E, Schneider J, Tycko R.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2015 Aug 11) 112:9816-21. Abstract/Full Text
Successive Stages of Amyloid-β Self-Assembly Characterized by Solid-State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance with Dynamic Nuclear Polarization.
Potapov A, Yau WM, Ghirlando R, Thurber KR, Tycko R.
J Am Chem Soc (2015 Jul 1) 137:8294-307. Abstract/Full Text
Amyloid polymorphism: structural basis and neurobiological relevance.
Tycko R.
Neuron (2015 May 6) 86:632-45. Abstract/Full Text
On the problem of resonance assignments in solid state NMR of uniformly ¹⁵N,¹³C-labeled proteins.
Tycko R.
J Magn Reson (2015 Apr) 253:166-72. Abstract/Full Text
Physical and structural basis for polymorphism in amyloid fibrils.
Tycko R.
Protein Sci (2014 Nov) 23:1528-39. Abstract/Full Text
Locating folds of the in-register parallel β-sheet of the Sup35p prion domain infectious amyloid.
Gorkovskiy A, Thurber KR, Tycko R, Wickner RB.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2014 Oct 28) 111:E4615-22. Abstract/Full Text
Remote sensing of sample temperatures in nuclear magnetic resonance using photoluminescence of semiconductor quantum dots.
Tycko R.
J Magn Reson (2014 Jul) 244:64-7. Abstract/Full Text
Synthesis and evaluation of nitroxide-based oligoradicals for low-temperature dynamic nuclear polarization in solid state NMR.
Yau WM, Thurber KR, Tycko R.
J Magn Reson (2014 Jul) 244:98-106. Abstract/Full Text
Perturbation of nuclear spin polarizations in solid state NMR of nitroxide-doped samples by magic-angle spinning without microwaves.
Thurber KR, Tycko R.
J Chem Phys (2014 May 14) 140:184201. Abstract/Full Text
Site-specific structural variations accompanying tubular assembly of the HIV-1 capsid protein.
Bayro MJ, Chen B, Yau WM, Tycko R.
J Mol Biol (2014 Mar 6) 426:1109-27. Abstract/Full Text
NMR at low and ultralow temperatures.
Tycko R.
Acc Chem Res (2013 Sep 17) 46:1923-32. Abstract/Full Text
Molecular structures of amyloid and prion fibrils: consensus versus controversy.
Tycko R, Wickner RB.
Acc Chem Res (2013 Jul 16) 46:1487-96. Abstract/Full Text
Dynamic nuclear polarization-enhanced 13C NMR spectroscopy of static biological solids.
Potapov A, Yau WM, Tycko R.
J Magn Reson (2013 Jun) 231:5-14. Abstract/Full Text
Polymorph-specific kinetics and thermodynamics of β-amyloid fibril growth.
Qiang W, Kelley K, Tycko R.
J Am Chem Soc (2013 May 8) 135:6860-71. Abstract/Full Text
Solid state nuclear magnetic resonance with magic-angle spinning and dynamic nuclear polarization below 25 K.
Thurber KR, Potapov A, Yau WM, Tycko R.
J Magn Reson (2013 Jan) 226:100-6. Abstract/Full Text
Fiber diffraction data indicate a hollow core for the Alzheimer's aβ 3-fold symmetric fibril.
McDonald M, Box H, Bian W, Kendall A, Tycko R, Stubbs G.
J Mol Biol (2012 Oct 26) 423:454-61. Abstract/Full Text
Zero-quantum stochastic dipolar recoupling in solid state nuclear magnetic resonance.
Qiang W, Tycko R.
J Chem Phys (2012 Sep 14) 137:104201. Abstract/Full Text
Theory for cross effect dynamic nuclear polarization under magic-angle spinning in solid state nuclear magnetic resonance: the importance of level crossings.
Thurber KR, Tycko R.
J Chem Phys (2012 Aug 28) 137:084508. Abstract/Full Text
Dynamic nuclear polarization-enhanced ¹H-¹³C double resonance NMR in static samples below 20 K.
Potapov A, Thurber KR, Yau WM, Tycko R.
J Magn Reson (2012 Aug) 221:32-40. Abstract/Full Text
Cell-free formation of RNA granules: low complexity sequence domains form dynamic fibers within hydrogels.
Kato M, Han TW, Xie S, Shi K, Du X, Wu LC, Mirzaei H, Goldsmith EJ, Longgood J, Pei J, Grishin NV, Frantz DE, Schneider JW, Chen S, Li L, Sawaya MR, Eisenberg D, Tycko R, McKnight SL.
Cell (2012 May 11) 149:753-67. Abstract/Full Text
Restraints on backbone conformations in solid state NMR studies of uniformly labeled proteins from quantitative amide 15N-15N and carbonyl 13C-13C dipolar recoupling data.
Hu KN, Qiang W, Bermejo GA, Schwieters CD, Tycko R.
J Magn Reson (2012 May) 218:115-27. Abstract/Full Text
Antiparallel β-sheet architecture in Iowa-mutant β-amyloid fibrils.
Qiang W, Yau WM, Luo Y, Mattson MP, Tycko R.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2012 Mar 20) 109:4443-8. Abstract/Full Text
Experimentally derived structural constraints for amyloid fibrils of wild-type transthyretin.
Bateman DA, Tycko R, Wickner RB.
Biophys J (2011 Nov 16) 101:2485-92. Abstract/Full Text
Segmental polymorphism in a functional amyloid.
Hu KN, McGlinchey RP, Wickner RB, Tycko R.
Biophys J (2011 Nov 2) 101:2242-50. Abstract/Full Text
A general Monte Carlo/simulated annealing algorithm for resonance assignment in NMR of uniformly labeled biopolymers.
Hu KN, Qiang W, Tycko R.
J Biomol NMR (2011 Jul) 50:267-76. Abstract/Full Text
Simulated self-assembly of the HIV-1 capsid: protein shape and native contacts are sufficient for two-dimensional lattice formation.
Chen B, Tycko R.
Biophys J (2011 Jun 22) 100:3035-44. Abstract/Full Text
The core of Ure2p prion fibrils is formed by the N-terminal segment in a parallel cross-β structure: evidence from solid-state NMR.
Kryndushkin DS, Wickner RB, Tycko R.
J Mol Biol (2011 Jun 3) 409:263-77. Abstract/Full Text
The Japanese mutant Aβ (ΔE22-Aβ(1-39)) forms fibrils instantaneously, with low-thioflavin T fluorescence: seeding of wild-type Aβ(1-40) into atypical fibrils by ΔE22-Aβ(1-39).
Cloe AL, Orgel JP, Sachleben JR, Tycko R, Meredith SC.
Biochemistry (2011 Mar 29) 50:2026-39. Abstract/Full Text
Structural evolution of Iowa mutant β-amyloid fibrils from polymorphic to homogeneous states under repeated seeded growth.
Qiang W, Yau WM, Tycko R.
J Am Chem Soc (2011 Mar 23) 133:4018-29. Abstract/Full Text
Molecular-level examination of Cu2+ binding structure for amyloid fibrils of 40-residue Alzheimer's β by solid-state NMR spectroscopy.
Parthasarathy S, Long F, Miller Y, Xiao Y, McElheny D, Thurber K, Ma B, Nussinov R, Ishii Y.
J Am Chem Soc (2011 Mar 16) 133:3390-400. Abstract/Full Text
Repeat domains of melanosome matrix protein Pmel17 orthologs form amyloid fibrils at the acidic melanosomal pH.
McGlinchey RP, Shewmaker F, Hu KN, McPhie P, Tycko R, Wickner RB.
J Biol Chem (2011 Mar 11) 286:8385-93. Abstract/Full Text
Evidence from solid-state NMR for nonhelical conformations in the transmembrane domain of the amyloid precursor protein.
Lu JX, Yau WM, Tycko R.
Biophys J (2011 Feb 2) 100:711-719. Abstract/Full Text
Solid-state NMR studies of amyloid fibril structure.
Tycko R.
Annu Rev Phys Chem (2011) 62:279-99. Abstract/Full Text