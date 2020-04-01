Publications
- Application of millisecond time-resolved solid state NMR to the kinetics and mechanism of melittin self-assembly.
- Jeon J, Thurber KR, Ghirlando R, Yau WM, Tycko R.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2019 Aug 20) 116:16717-16722. Abstract/Full Text
- Low-temperature magnetic resonance imaging with 2.8 μm isotropic resolution.
- Chen HY, Tycko R.
- J Magn Reson (2018 Feb) 287:47-55. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural variation in amyloid-β fibrils from Alzheimer's disease clinical subtypes.
- Qiang W, Yau WM, Lu JX, Collinge J, Tycko R.
- Nature (2017 Jan 12) 541:217-221. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure of FUS Protein Fibrils and Its Relevance to Self-Assembly and Phase Separation of Low-Complexity Domains.
- Murray DT, Kato M, Lin Y, Thurber KR, Hung I, McKnight SL, Tycko R.
- Cell (2017 Oct 19) 171:615-627.e16. Abstract/Full Text
- Low-temperature dynamic nuclear polarization with helium-cooled samples and nitrogen-driven magic-angle spinning.
- Thurber K, Tycko R.
- J Magn Reson (2016 Mar) 264:99-106. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Depletion of amyloid-β peptides from solution by sequestration within fibril-seeded hydrogels.
- Yau WM, Tycko R.
- Protein Sci (2018 Jul) 27:1218-1230. Abstract/Full Text
- Coexisting order and disorder within a common 40-residue amyloid-β fibril structure in Alzheimer's disease brain tissue.
- Ghosh U, Yau WM, Tycko R.
- Chem Commun (Camb) (2018 May 15) 54:5070-5073. Abstract/Full Text
- Verdazyl-ribose: A new radical for solid-state dynamic nuclear polarization at high magnetic field.
- Thurber KR, Le TN, Changcoco V, Brook DJR.
- J Magn Reson (2018 Apr) 289:122-131. Abstract/Full Text
- Segmental isotopic labeling of HIV-1 capsid protein assemblies for solid state NMR.
- Gupta S, Tycko R.
- J Biomol NMR (2018 Feb) 70:103-114. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular, Local, and Network-Level Basis for the Enhanced Stiffness of Hydrogel Networks Formed from Coassembled Racemic Peptides: Predictions from Pauling and Corey.
- Nagy-Smith K, Beltramo PJ, Moore E, Tycko R, Furst EM, Schneider JP.
- ACS Cent Sci (2017 Jun 28) 3:586-597. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular Structure of Aggregated Amyloid-β: Insights from Solid-State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance.
- Tycko R.
- Cold Spring Harb Perspect Med (2016 Aug 1) 6. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure of the Dimerization Interface in the Mature HIV-1 Capsid Protein Lattice from Solid State NMR of Tubular Assemblies.
- Bayro MJ, Tycko R.
- J Am Chem Soc (2016 Jul 13) 138:8538-46. Abstract/Full Text
- Major Variations in HIV-1 Capsid Assembly Morphologies Involve Minor Variations in Molecular Structures of Structurally Ordered Protein Segments.
- Lu JX, Bayro MJ, Tycko R.
- J Biol Chem (2016 Jun 17) 291:13098-112. Abstract/Full Text
- Preparation of Amyloid Fibrils Seeded from Brain and Meninges.
- Scherpelz KP, Lu JX, Tycko R, Meredith SC.
- Methods Mol Biol (2016) 1345:299-312. Abstract/Full Text
- Micron-scale magnetic resonance imaging of both liquids and solids.
- Moore E, Tycko R.
- J Magn Reson (2015 Nov) 260:1-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular structure of monomorphic peptide fibrils within a kinetically trapped hydrogel network.
- Nagy-Smith K, Moore E, Schneider J, Tycko R.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2015 Aug 11) 112:9816-21. Abstract/Full Text
- Successive Stages of Amyloid-β Self-Assembly Characterized by Solid-State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance with Dynamic Nuclear Polarization.
- Potapov A, Yau WM, Ghirlando R, Thurber KR, Tycko R.
- J Am Chem Soc (2015 Jul 1) 137:8294-307. Abstract/Full Text
- Amyloid polymorphism: structural basis and neurobiological relevance.
- Tycko R.
- Neuron (2015 May 6) 86:632-45. Abstract/Full Text
- On the problem of resonance assignments in solid state NMR of uniformly ¹⁵N,¹³C-labeled proteins.
- Tycko R.
- J Magn Reson (2015 Apr) 253:166-72. Abstract/Full Text
- Physical and structural basis for polymorphism in amyloid fibrils.
- Tycko R.
- Protein Sci (2014 Nov) 23:1528-39. Abstract/Full Text
- Locating folds of the in-register parallel β-sheet of the Sup35p prion domain infectious amyloid.
- Gorkovskiy A, Thurber KR, Tycko R, Wickner RB.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2014 Oct 28) 111:E4615-22. Abstract/Full Text
- Remote sensing of sample temperatures in nuclear magnetic resonance using photoluminescence of semiconductor quantum dots.
- Tycko R.
- J Magn Reson (2014 Jul) 244:64-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Synthesis and evaluation of nitroxide-based oligoradicals for low-temperature dynamic nuclear polarization in solid state NMR.
- Yau WM, Thurber KR, Tycko R.
- J Magn Reson (2014 Jul) 244:98-106. Abstract/Full Text
- Perturbation of nuclear spin polarizations in solid state NMR of nitroxide-doped samples by magic-angle spinning without microwaves.
- Thurber KR, Tycko R.
- J Chem Phys (2014 May 14) 140:184201. Abstract/Full Text
- Site-specific structural variations accompanying tubular assembly of the HIV-1 capsid protein.
- Bayro MJ, Chen B, Yau WM, Tycko R.
- J Mol Biol (2014 Mar 6) 426:1109-27. Abstract/Full Text
- NMR at low and ultralow temperatures.
- Tycko R.
- Acc Chem Res (2013 Sep 17) 46:1923-32. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular structures of amyloid and prion fibrils: consensus versus controversy.
- Tycko R, Wickner RB.
- Acc Chem Res (2013 Jul 16) 46:1487-96. Abstract/Full Text
- Dynamic nuclear polarization-enhanced 13C NMR spectroscopy of static biological solids.
- Potapov A, Yau WM, Tycko R.
- J Magn Reson (2013 Jun) 231:5-14. Abstract/Full Text
- Polymorph-specific kinetics and thermodynamics of β-amyloid fibril growth.
- Qiang W, Kelley K, Tycko R.
- J Am Chem Soc (2013 May 8) 135:6860-71. Abstract/Full Text
- Solid state nuclear magnetic resonance with magic-angle spinning and dynamic nuclear polarization below 25 K.
- Thurber KR, Potapov A, Yau WM, Tycko R.
- J Magn Reson (2013 Jan) 226:100-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Fiber diffraction data indicate a hollow core for the Alzheimer's aβ 3-fold symmetric fibril.
- McDonald M, Box H, Bian W, Kendall A, Tycko R, Stubbs G.
- J Mol Biol (2012 Oct 26) 423:454-61. Abstract/Full Text
- Zero-quantum stochastic dipolar recoupling in solid state nuclear magnetic resonance.
- Qiang W, Tycko R.
- J Chem Phys (2012 Sep 14) 137:104201. Abstract/Full Text
- Theory for cross effect dynamic nuclear polarization under magic-angle spinning in solid state nuclear magnetic resonance: the importance of level crossings.
- Thurber KR, Tycko R.
- J Chem Phys (2012 Aug 28) 137:084508. Abstract/Full Text
- Dynamic nuclear polarization-enhanced ¹H-¹³C double resonance NMR in static samples below 20 K.
- Potapov A, Thurber KR, Yau WM, Tycko R.
- J Magn Reson (2012 Aug) 221:32-40. Abstract/Full Text
- Cell-free formation of RNA granules: low complexity sequence domains form dynamic fibers within hydrogels.
- Kato M, Han TW, Xie S, Shi K, Du X, Wu LC, Mirzaei H, Goldsmith EJ, Longgood J, Pei J, Grishin NV, Frantz DE, Schneider JW, Chen S, Li L, Sawaya MR, Eisenberg D, Tycko R, McKnight SL.
- Cell (2012 May 11) 149:753-67. Abstract/Full Text
- Restraints on backbone conformations in solid state NMR studies of uniformly labeled proteins from quantitative amide 15N-15N and carbonyl 13C-13C dipolar recoupling data.
- Hu KN, Qiang W, Bermejo GA, Schwieters CD, Tycko R.
- J Magn Reson (2012 May) 218:115-27. Abstract/Full Text
- Antiparallel β-sheet architecture in Iowa-mutant β-amyloid fibrils.
- Qiang W, Yau WM, Luo Y, Mattson MP, Tycko R.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2012 Mar 20) 109:4443-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Experimentally derived structural constraints for amyloid fibrils of wild-type transthyretin.
- Bateman DA, Tycko R, Wickner RB.
- Biophys J (2011 Nov 16) 101:2485-92. Abstract/Full Text
- Segmental polymorphism in a functional amyloid.
- Hu KN, McGlinchey RP, Wickner RB, Tycko R.
- Biophys J (2011 Nov 2) 101:2242-50. Abstract/Full Text
- A general Monte Carlo/simulated annealing algorithm for resonance assignment in NMR of uniformly labeled biopolymers.
- Hu KN, Qiang W, Tycko R.
- J Biomol NMR (2011 Jul) 50:267-76. Abstract/Full Text
- Simulated self-assembly of the HIV-1 capsid: protein shape and native contacts are sufficient for two-dimensional lattice formation.
- Chen B, Tycko R.
- Biophys J (2011 Jun 22) 100:3035-44. Abstract/Full Text
- The core of Ure2p prion fibrils is formed by the N-terminal segment in a parallel cross-β structure: evidence from solid-state NMR.
- Kryndushkin DS, Wickner RB, Tycko R.
- J Mol Biol (2011 Jun 3) 409:263-77. Abstract/Full Text
- The Japanese mutant Aβ (ΔE22-Aβ(1-39)) forms fibrils instantaneously, with low-thioflavin T fluorescence: seeding of wild-type Aβ(1-40) into atypical fibrils by ΔE22-Aβ(1-39).
- Cloe AL, Orgel JP, Sachleben JR, Tycko R, Meredith SC.
- Biochemistry (2011 Mar 29) 50:2026-39. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural evolution of Iowa mutant β-amyloid fibrils from polymorphic to homogeneous states under repeated seeded growth.
- Qiang W, Yau WM, Tycko R.
- J Am Chem Soc (2011 Mar 23) 133:4018-29. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular-level examination of Cu2+ binding structure for amyloid fibrils of 40-residue Alzheimer's β by solid-state NMR spectroscopy.
- Parthasarathy S, Long F, Miller Y, Xiao Y, McElheny D, Thurber K, Ma B, Nussinov R, Ishii Y.
- J Am Chem Soc (2011 Mar 16) 133:3390-400. Abstract/Full Text
- Repeat domains of melanosome matrix protein Pmel17 orthologs form amyloid fibrils at the acidic melanosomal pH.
- McGlinchey RP, Shewmaker F, Hu KN, McPhie P, Tycko R, Wickner RB.
- J Biol Chem (2011 Mar 11) 286:8385-93. Abstract/Full Text
- Evidence from solid-state NMR for nonhelical conformations in the transmembrane domain of the amyloid precursor protein.
- Lu JX, Yau WM, Tycko R.
- Biophys J (2011 Feb 2) 100:711-719. Abstract/Full Text
- Solid-state NMR studies of amyloid fibril structure.
- Tycko R.
- Annu Rev Phys Chem (2011) 62:279-99. Abstract/Full Text