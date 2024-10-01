Lab Members

Graciela Galvez earned a bachelor’s degree in Molecular Biology and Women’s Studies at Colgate University. She spent her undergraduate research as a student in Katherine McJunkin’s laboratory where she worked on generating reagents to understand the function of terminal nucleotidyl transferases in the C. elegans germline. After graduating from Colgate, she returned to the NIH for a post-baccalaureate fellowship in Dr. Marc Ghany’s lab. She is researching biomarkers for early diagnosis of hepatocellular carcinoma and cirrhosis and detection of hepatitis flares following withdrawal of antiviral therapy in patients with chronic hepatitis B.