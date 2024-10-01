Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- Prolonged therapy of advanced chronic hepatitis C with low-dose peginterferon.
- Di Bisceglie AM, Shiffman ML, Everson GT, Lindsay KL, Everhart JE, Wright EC, Lee WM, Lok AS, Bonkovsky HL, Morgan TR, Ghany MG, Morishima C, Snow KK, Dienstag JL, HALT-C Trial Investigators.
- N Engl J Med (2008 Dec 4) 359:2429-41. Abstract/Full Text
- Baseline Intrahepatic and Peripheral Innate Immunity are Associated with Hepatitis C Virus Clearance During Direct-Acting Antiviral Therapy.
- Alao H, Cam M, Keembiyehetty C, Zhang F, Serti E, Suarez D, Park H, Fourie NH, Wright EC, Henderson WA, Li Q, Liang TJ, Rehermann B, Ghany MG.
- Hepatology (2018 Dec) 68:2078-2088. Abstract/Full Text
- Association of IL28B genotype with fibrosis progression and clinical outcomes in patients with chronic hepatitis C: a longitudinal analysis.
- Noureddin M, Wright EC, Alter HJ, Clark S, Thomas E, Chen R, Zhao X, Conry-Cantilena C, Kleiner DE, Liang TJ, Ghany MG.
- Hepatology (2013 Nov) 58:1548-57. Abstract/Full Text
- Comparison of HBV RNA and Hepatitis B Core Related Antigen With Conventional HBV Markers Among Untreated Adults With Chronic Hepatitis B in North America.
- Ghany MG, King WC, Lisker-Melman M, Lok ASF, Terrault N, Janssen HLA, Khalili M, Chung RT, Lee WM, Lau DTY, Cloherty GA, Sterling RK.
- Hepatology (2021 Nov) 74:2395-2409. Abstract/Full Text
- Durability of Spontaneous and Treatment-Related Loss of Hepatitis B s Antigen.
- Alawad AS, Auh S, Suarez D, Ghany MG.
- Clin Gastroenterol Hepatol (2020 Mar) 18:700-709.e3. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Prevalence of hepatitis B antiviral drug resistance variants in North American patients with chronic hepatitis B not receiving antiviral treatment.
- Lok AS, Ganova-Raeva L, Cloonan Y, Punkova L, Lin HS, Lee WM, Ghany MG, Hepatitis B Research Network (HBRN).
- J Viral Hepat (2017 Nov) 24:1032-1042. Abstract/Full Text
- Intra-Hepatic Depletion of Mucosal-Associated Invariant T Cells in Hepatitis C Virus-Induced Liver Inflammation.
- Bolte FJ, O'Keefe AC, Webb LM, Serti E, Rivera E, Liang TJ, Ghany M, Rehermann B.
- Gastroenterology (2017 Nov) 153:1392-1403.e2. Abstract/Full Text
- NAM 2017 report: A national plan to eliminate hepatitis B and C in the United States by 2030 and the AASLD's response.
- Rosen HR, Ghany MG, Chung RT, Lok ASF.
- Hepatology (2017 Oct) 66:1020-1022. Abstract/Full Text
- Hepatitis B cure: From discovery to regulatory approval.
- Lok AS, Zoulim F, Dusheiko G, Ghany MG.
- Hepatology (2017 Oct) 66:1296-1313. Abstract/Full Text
- Characteristics of US-Born Versus Foreign-Born Americans of African Descent With Chronic Hepatitis B.
- Hassan MA, Kim WR, Li R, Smith CI, Fried MW, Sterling RK, Ghany MG, Wahed AS, Ganova-Raeva LM, Roberts LR, Lok ASF, Hepatitis B Research Network.
- Am J Epidemiol (2017 Aug 1) 186:356-366. Abstract/Full Text
- Current treatment guidelines of chronic hepatitis B: The role of nucleos(t)ide analogues and peginterferon.
- Ghany MG.
- Best Pract Res Clin Gastroenterol (2017 Jun) 31:299-309. Abstract/Full Text
- Rapid decrease in hepatitis C viremia by direct acting antivirals improves the natural killer cell response to IFNα.
- Serti E, Park H, Keane M, O'Keefe AC, Rivera E, Liang TJ, Ghany M, Rehermann B.
- Gut (2017 Apr) 66:724-735. Abstract/Full Text
- Prospective phenotyping of NGLY1-CDDG, the first congenital disorder of deglycosylation.
- Lam C, Ferreira C, Krasnewich D, Toro C, Latham L, Zein WM, Lehky T, Brewer C, Baker EH, Thurm A, Farmer CA, Rosenzweig SD, Lyons JJ, Schreiber JM, Gropman A, Lingala S, Ghany MG, Solomon B, Macnamara E, Davids M, Stratakis CA, Kimonis V, Gahl WA, Wolfe L.
- Genet Med (2017 Feb) 19:160-168. Abstract/Full Text
- Long-term lamivudine therapy in chronic hepatitis B.
- Lingala S, Lau DT, Koh C, Auh S, Ghany MG, Hoofnagle JH.
- Aliment Pharmacol Ther (2016 Aug) 44:380-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Should Family Physicians Routinely Screen Patients for Hepatitis C? Yes: Screening Makes Sense for High-Risk Adults.
- Ghany MG.
- Am Fam Physician (2016 Jan 1) 93:15-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Present and future therapies of hepatitis B: From discovery to cure.
- Liang TJ, Block TM, McMahon BJ, Ghany MG, Urban S, Guo JT, Locarnini S, Zoulim F, Chang KM, Lok AS.
- Hepatology (2015 Dec) 62:1893-908. Abstract/Full Text
- Natural History of Hepatitis C.
- Lingala S, Ghany MG.
- Gastroenterol Clin North Am (2015 Dec) 44:717-34. Abstract/Full Text
- Diabetes and prediabetes in patients with hepatitis B residing in North America.
- Khalili M, Lombardero M, Chung RT, Terrault NA, Ghany MG, Kim WR, Lau D, Lisker-Melman M, Sanyal A, Lok AS, HBRN.
- Hepatology (2015 Nov) 62:1364-74. Abstract/Full Text
- Successful Interferon-Free Therapy of Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection Normalizes Natural Killer Cell Function.
- Serti E, Chepa-Lotrea X, Kim YJ, Keane M, Fryzek N, Liang TJ, Ghany M, Rehermann B.
- Gastroenterology (2015 Jul) 149:190-200.e2. Abstract/Full Text
- A cure for the high cost of hepatitis C virus treatment.
- Etzion O, Ghany MG.
- Ann Intern Med (2015 May 5) 162:660-1. Abstract/Full Text
- The ongoing debate of who to treat for chronic hepatitis C virus.
- Ghany MG.
- JAMA Intern Med (2015 Feb) 175:169-70. Abstract/Full Text
- Characteristics of adults in the hepatitis B research network in North America reflect their country of origin and hepatitis B virus genotype.
- Ghany MG, Perrillo R, Li R, Belle SH, Janssen HL, Terrault NA, Shuhart MC, Lau DT, Kim WR, Fried MW, Sterling RK, Di Bisceglie AM, Han SH, Ganova-Raeva LM, Chang KM, Lok AS, Hepatitis B Research Network, Hepatitis B Research Network.
- Clin Gastroenterol Hepatol (2015 Jan) 13:183-92. Abstract/Full Text
- Building bridges and providing transparency to the hepatitis C virus drug approval process.
- Ghany MG, Liang TJ.
- Gastroenterology (2014 Dec) 147:1201-3. Abstract/Full Text
- QUEST for a cure for hepatitis C virus: the end is in sight.
- Ghany MG, Gara N.
- Lancet (2014 Aug 2) 384:381-3. Abstract/Full Text
- Therapy of hepatitis C--back to the future.
- Liang TJ, Ghany MG.
- N Engl J Med (2014 May 22) 370:2043-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Reply: To PMID 23703931.
- Noureddin M, Wright EC, Ghany MG.
- Hepatology (2014 Apr) 59:1651. Abstract/Full Text
- Effect of ribavirin on viral kinetics and liver gene expression in chronic hepatitis C.
- Rotman Y, Noureddin M, Feld JJ, Guedj J, Witthaus M, Han H, Park YJ, Park SH, Heller T, Ghany MG, Doo E, Koh C, Abdalla A, Gara N, Sarkar S, Thomas E, Ahlenstiel G, Edlich B, Titerence R, Hogdal L, Rehermann B, Dahari H, Perelson AS, Hoofnagle JH, Liang TJ.
- Gut (2014 Jan) 63:161-9. Abstract/Full Text
- The hepatitis B vaccine protects re-exposed health care workers, but does not provide sterilizing immunity.
- Werner JM, Abdalla A, Gara N, Ghany MG, Rehermann B.
- Gastroenterology (2013 Nov) 145:1026-34. Abstract/Full Text
- Current and future therapies for hepatitis C virus infection.
- Ghany MG, Liang TJ.
- N Engl J Med (2013 Aug 15) 369:679-80. Abstract/Full Text
- The liver diseases of lipodystrophy: the long-term effect of leptin treatment.
- Safar Zadeh E, Lungu AO, Cochran EK, Brown RJ, Ghany MG, Heller T, Kleiner DE, Gorden P.
- J Hepatol (2013 Jul) 59:131-7. Abstract/Full Text
- What the infectious disease physician needs to know about pegylated interferon and ribavirin.
- Gara N, Ghany MG.
- Clin Infect Dis (2013 Jun) 56:1629-36. Abstract/Full Text
- Acute hepatitis C: to treat or not to treat.
- Samala NR, Ghany MG.
- Lancet Infect Dis (2013 Jun) 13:467-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Current and future therapies for hepatitis C virus infection.
- Liang TJ, Ghany MG.
- N Engl J Med (2013 May 16) 368:1907-17. Abstract/Full Text
- Long-term outcome of chronic hepatitis C after sustained virological response to interferon-based therapy.
- Koh C, Heller T, Haynes-Williams V, Hara K, Zhao X, Feld JJ, Kleiner DE, Rotman Y, Ghany MG, Liang TJ, Hoofnagle JH.
- Aliment Pharmacol Ther (2013 May) 37:887-94. Abstract/Full Text
- Discordance among transient elastography, aspartate aminotransferase to platelet ratio index, and histologic assessments of liver fibrosis in patients with chronic hepatitis C.
- Gara N, Zhao X, Kleiner DE, Liang TJ, Hoofnagle JH, Ghany MG.
- Clin Gastroenterol Hepatol (2013 Mar) 11:303-8.e1. Abstract/Full Text
- The application and mechanism of action of ribavirin in therapy of hepatitis C.
- Thomas E, Ghany MG, Liang TJ.
- Antivir Chem Chemother (2012 Sep 25) 23:1-12. Abstract/Full Text
- Tenofovir disoproxil fumarate for prevention of vertical transmission of hepatitis B virus infection by highly viremic pregnant women: a case series.
- Pan CQ, Mi LJ, Bunchorntavakul C, Karsdon J, Huang WM, Singhvi G, Ghany MG, Reddy KR.
- Dig Dis Sci (2012 Sep) 57:2423-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Reduction in Hepatic Inflammation Is Associated With Less Fibrosis Progression and Fewer Clinical Outcomes in Advanced Hepatitis C.
- Morishima C, Shiffman ML, Dienstag JL, Lindsay KL, Szabo G, Everson GT, Lok AS, Di Bisceglie AM, Ghany MG, Naishadham D, Morgan TR, Wright EC, HALT-C Trial Group.
- Am J Gastroenterol (2012 Sep) 107:1388-98. Abstract/Full Text
- A 25-year study of the clinical and histologic outcomes of hepatitis C virus infection and its modes of transmission in a cohort of initially asymptomatic blood donors.
- Allison RD, Conry-Cantilena C, Koziol D, Schechterly C, Ness P, Gibble J, Kleiner DE, Ghany MG, Alter HJ.
- J Infect Dis (2012 Sep 1) 206:654-61. Abstract/Full Text
- Renal tubular dysfunction during long-term adefovir or tenofovir therapy in chronic hepatitis B.
- Gara N, Zhao X, Collins MT, Chong WH, Kleiner DE, Jake Liang T, Ghany MG, Hoofnagle JH.
- Aliment Pharmacol Ther (2012 Jun) 35:1317-25. Abstract/Full Text
- Randomised clinical trial: the benefit of combination therapy with adefovir and lamivudine for chronic hepatitis B.
- Ghany MG, Feld JJ, Zhao X, Heller T, Doo E, Rotman Y, Nagabhyru P, Koh C, Kleiner DE, Wright EC, Liang TJ, Hoofnagle JH.
- Aliment Pharmacol Ther (2012 May) 35:1027-35. Abstract/Full Text
- Predicting clinical outcomes using baseline and follow-up laboratory data from the hepatitis C long-term treatment against cirrhosis trial.
- Ghany MG, Kim HY, Stoddard A, Wright EC, Seeff LB, Lok AS, HALT-C Trial Group.
- Hepatology (2011 Nov) 54:1527-37. Abstract/Full Text
- An update on treatment of genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus infection: 2011 practice guideline by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases.
- Ghany MG, Nelson DR, Strader DB, Thomas DL, Seeff LB, American Association for Study of Liver Diseases.
- Hepatology (2011 Oct) 54:1433-44. Abstract/Full Text
- A prospective study of the rate of progression in compensated, histologically advanced chronic hepatitis C.
- Dienstag JL, Ghany MG, Morgan TR, Di Bisceglie AM, Bonkovsky HL, Kim HY, Seeff LB, Szabo G, Wright EC, Sterling RK, Everson GT, Lindsay KL, Lee WM, Lok AS, Morishima C, Stoddard AM, Everhart JE, HALT-C Trial Group.
- Hepatology (2011 Aug) 54:396-405. Abstract/Full Text
- Development and progression of portal hypertensive gastropathy in patients with chronic hepatitis C.
- Fontana RJ, Sanyal AJ, Ghany MG, Bonkovsky HL, Morgan TR, Litman HJ, Reid AE, Lee WM, Naishadham D, HALT-C Trial Study Group.
- Am J Gastroenterol (2011 May) 106:884-93. Abstract/Full Text
- Excess mortality in patients with advanced chronic hepatitis C treated with long-term peginterferon.
- Di Bisceglie AM, Stoddard AM, Dienstag JL, Shiffman ML, Seeff LB, Bonkovsky HL, Morishima C, Wright EC, Snow KK, Lee WM, Fontana RJ, Morgan TR, Ghany MG, HALT-C Trial Group.
- Hepatology (2011 Apr) 53:1100-8. Abstract/Full Text
- S-adenosyl methionine improves early viral responses and interferon-stimulated gene induction in hepatitis C nonresponders.
- Feld JJ, Modi AA, El-Diwany R, Rotman Y, Thomas E, Ahlenstiel G, Titerence R, Koh C, Cherepanov V, Heller T, Ghany MG, Park Y, Hoofnagle JH, Liang TJ.
- Gastroenterology (2011 Mar) 140:830-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Maintenance peginterferon therapy and other factors associated with hepatocellular carcinoma in patients with advanced hepatitis C.
- Lok AS, Everhart JE, Wright EC, Di Bisceglie AM, Kim HY, Sterling RK, Everson GT, Lindsay KL, Lee WM, Bonkovsky HL, Dienstag JL, Ghany MG, Morishima C, Morgan TR, HALT-C Trial Group.
- Gastroenterology (2011 Mar) 140:840-9; quiz e12. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed October 2024