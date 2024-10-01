Publications
Featured Publications
- Vibration-controlled transient elastography for the detection of cirrhosis in chronic hepatitis D infection.
- Da BL, Surana P, Takyar V, Kleiner DE, Heller T, Koh C.
- J Viral Hepat (2020 Apr) 27:428-436. Abstract/Full Text
- Adult-onset cystic fibrosis liver disease: Diagnosis and characterization of an underappreciated entity.
- Koh C, Sakiani S, Surana P, Zhao X, Eccleston J, Kleiner DE, Herion D, Liang TJ, Hoofnagle JH, Chernick M, Heller T.
- Hepatology (2017 Aug) 66:591-601. Abstract/Full Text
- Durability of Spontaneous and Treatment-related Loss of Hepatitis B s Antigen.
- Alawad AS, Auh S, Suarez D, Ghany MG.
- Clin Gastroenterol Hepatol (2020) 18:700-709. Abstract/Full Text
- Baseline Intrahepatic and Peripheral Innate Immunity are Associated with Hepatitis C Virus Clearance During DAA Therapy.
- Alao H, Cam M, Keembiyehetty C, Zhang F, Serti E, Suarez D, Park H, Fourie NH, Wright EC, Henderson WA, Li Q, Liang TJ, Rehermann B, Ghany MG.
- Hepatology (2018) 68:2078-2088. Abstract/Full Text
- The Spectrum of Hepatic Involvement in Patients with Telomere Disease.
- Kapuria D, Ben-Yakov G, Ortolano R, Ho-Cho M, Kalchiem-Dekel O, Takyar V, Lingala S, Gara N, Tana M, Kim YJ, Kleiner DE, Young NS, Townsley DM, Koh C, Heller T.
- Hepatology (2019 Feb 21) 69:2579-2585. Abstract/Full Text
- Lipoprotein Insulin Resistance Index Reflects Liver Fat Content in Patients With Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease.
- Vittal A, Shapses M, Sharma B, Sharma D, Sun Q, Sampson M, Lee W, Ben Yakov G, Rotman Y.
- Hepatol Commun (2021 Apr) 5:589-597. Abstract/Full Text
Select Publications
- Controlled Human Infection Model - Fast Track to HCV Vaccine?
- Liang TJ, Feld JJ, Cox AL, Rice CM.
- N Engl J Med (2021 Sep 23) 385:1235-1240. Abstract/Full Text
- Infection courses, virological features and IFN-α responses of HBV genotypes in cell culture and animal models.
- Zhang M, Zhang Z, Imamura M, Osawa M, Teraoka Y, Piotrowski J, Ishida Y, Sozzi V, Revill PA, Saito T, Chayama K, Liang TJ.
- J Hepatol (2021 Dec) 75:1335-1345. Abstract/Full Text
- Fluoxazolevir inhibits hepatitis C virus infection in humanized chimeric mice by blocking viral membrane fusion.
- Ma CD, Imamura M, Talley DC, Rolt A, Xu X, Wang AQ, Le D, Uchida T, Osawa M, Teraoka Y, Li K, Hu X, Park SB, Chalasani N, Irvin PH, Dulcey AE, Southall N, Marugan JJ, Hu Z, Chayama K, Frankowski KJ, Liang TJ.
- Nat Microbiol (2020 Dec) 5:1532-1541. Abstract/Full Text
- Diminished hepatic IFN response following HCV clearance triggers HBV reactivation in coinfection.
- Cheng X, Uchida T, Xia Y, Umarova R, Liu CJ, Chen PJ, Gaggar A, Suri V, Mücke MM, Vermehren J, Zeuzem S, Teraoka Y, Osawa M, Aikata H, Tsuji K, Mori N, Hige S, Karino Y, Imamura M, Chayama K, Liang TJ.
- J Clin Invest (2020 Jun 1) 130:3205-3220. Abstract/Full Text
- Chlorcyclizine Inhibits Viral Fusion of Hepatitis C Virus Entry by Directly Targeting HCV Envelope Glycoprotein 1.
- Hu Z, Rolt A, Hu X, Ma CD, Le DJ, Park SB, Houghton M, Southall N, Anderson DE, Talley DC, Lloyd JR, Marugan JC, Liang TJ.
- Cell Chem Biol (2020 Jul 16) 27:780-792.e5. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Divergent pathways of liver fat accumulation, oxidation, and secretion in lipodystrophy versus obesity-associated NAFLD.
- Klein RJ, Viana Rodriguez GM, Rotman Y, Brown RJ.
- Liver Int (2023 Dec) 43:2692-2700. Abstract/Full Text
- Nutrition Literacy Is Not Sufficient to Induce Needed Dietary Changes in Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease.
- Carroll AM, Rotman Y.
- Am J Gastroenterol (2023 Aug 1) 118:1381-1387. Abstract/Full Text
- Diagnosis of HDV: From virology to non-invasive markers of fibrosis.
- Majeed NA, Hitawala AA, Heller T, Koh C.
- Liver Int (2023 Aug) 43 Suppl 1:31-46. Abstract/Full Text
- Single Breath-Hold 3-Dimensional Magnetic Resonance Elastography Depicts Liver Fibrosis and Inflammation in Obese Patients.
- Darwish OI, Gharib AM, Jeljeli S, Metwalli NS, Feeley J, Rotman Y, Brown RJ, Ouwerkerk R, Kleiner DE, Stäb D, Speier P, Sinkus R, Neji R.
- Invest Radiol (2023 Jun 1) 58:413-419. Abstract/Full Text
- Longitudinal multi-omics analyses of the gut-liver axis reveals metabolic dysregulation in hepatitis C infection and cirrhosis.
- Ali RO, Quinn GM, Umarova R, Haddad JA, Zhang GY, Townsend EC, Scheuing L, Hill KL, Gewirtz M, Rampertaap S, Rosenzweig SD, Remaley AT, Han JM, Periwal V, Cai H, Walter PJ, Koh C, Levy EB, Kleiner DE, Etzion O, Heller T.
- Nat Microbiol (2023 Jan) 8:12-27. Abstract/Full Text
- Tip of the iceberg: A comprehensive review of liver disease in Inborn errors of immunity.
- Sharma D, Ben Yakov G, Kapuria D, Viana Rodriguez G, Gewirtz M, Haddad J, Kleiner DE, Koh C, Bergerson JRE, Freeman AF, Heller T.
- Hepatology (2022 Dec) 76:1845-1861. Abstract/Full Text
- Visualizing endoscopy-generated aerosols with laser light scattering (with videos).
- Passi M, Stadnytskyi V, Anfinrud P, Koh C.
- Gastrointest Endosc (2022 Dec) 96:1072-1077. Abstract/Full Text
- Shear wave elastography: How well does it perform in chronic hepatitis D virus infection?
- Yang AH, Yardeni D, Hercun J, Kleiner DE, Ling A, Marko J, Heller T, Koh C.
- J Viral Hepat (2022 Dec) 29:1127-1133. Abstract/Full Text
- Early Liver Transplantation for Severe Alcohol-Associated Hepatitis and a History of Prior Liver Decompensation.
- Weinberg EM, Dukewich M, Jakhete N, Stonesifer E, Im GY, Lucey MR, Shetty K, Rice JP, Victor DW 3rd, Ghobrial MR, Shetty A, Rutledge SM, Florman SS, Hsu C, Shoreibah M, Aryan M, Orandi BJ, Han H, Terrault N, Lee BP.
- Am J Gastroenterol (2022 Dec 1) 117:1990-1998. Abstract/Full Text
- Platelets control liver tumor growth through P2Y12-dependent CD40L release in NAFLD.
- Ma C, Fu Q, Diggs LP, McVey JC, McCallen J, Wabitsch S, Ruf B, Brown Z, Heinrich B, Zhang Q, Rosato U, Wang S, Cui L, Berzofsky JA, Kleiner DE, Bosco DB, Wu LJ, Lai CW, Rotman Y, Xie C, Korangy F, Greten TF.
- Cancer Cell (2022 Sep 12) 40:986-998.e5. Abstract/Full Text
- Metformin treatment rescues CD8(+) T-cell response to immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy in mice with NAFLD.
- Wabitsch S, McCallen JD, Kamenyeva O, Ruf B, McVey JC, Kabat J, Walz JS, Rotman Y, Bauer KC, Craig AJ, Pouzolles M, Phadke I, Catania V, Green BL, Fu C, Diggs LP, Heinrich B, Wang XW, Ma C, Greten TF.
- J Hepatol (2022 Sep) 77:748-760. Abstract/Full Text
- Hepatitis D virus (HDV): investigational therapeutic agents in clinical trials.
- Asif B, Koh C.
- Expert Opin Investig Drugs (2022 Sep) 31:905-920. Abstract/Full Text
- Iron overload disorders.
- Hsu CC, Senussi NH, Fertrin KY, Kowdley KV.
- Hepatol Commun (2022 Aug) 6:1842-1854. Abstract/Full Text
- Artificial intelligence to identify harmful alcohol use after early liver transplant for alcohol-associated hepatitis.
- Lee BP, Roth N, Rao P, Im GY, Vogel AS, Hasbun J, Roth Y, Shenoy A, Arvelakis A, Ford L, Dawe I, Schiano TD, Davis JP, Rice JP, Eswaran S, Weinberg E, Han H, Hsu C, Fix OK, Maddur H, Ghobrial RM, Therapondos G, Dilkina B, Terrault NA.
- Am J Transplant (2022 Jul) 22:1834-1841. Abstract/Full Text
- Postprandial Plasma Lipidomics Reveal Specific Alteration of Hepatic-derived Diacylglycerols in Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease.
- Velenosi TJ, Ben-Yakov G, Podszun MC, Hercun J, Etzion O, Yang S, Nadal C, Haynes-Williams V, Huang WA, González-Hódar L, Brychta RJ, Takahashi S, Akkaraju V, Krausz KW, Walter M, Cai H, Walter PJ, Muniyappa R, Chen KY, Gonzalez FJ, Rotman Y.
- Gastroenterology (2022 Jun) 162:1990-2003. Abstract/Full Text
- Chronic hepatitis D-What is changing?
- Yardeni D, Heller T, Koh C.
- J Viral Hepat (2022 Apr) 29:240-251. Abstract/Full Text
- Safety and Pharmacokinetic Assessment of Oral Proglumide in Those with Hepatic Impairment.
- Hsu CC, Bansal S, Cao H, Smith CI, He AR, Gay MD, Li Y, Cheema A, Smith JP.
- Pharmaceutics (2022 Mar 12) 14. Abstract/Full Text
- Patterns of Alcohol Use After Early Liver Transplantation for Alcoholic Hepatitis.
- Lee BP, Im GY, Rice JP, Lazar A, Weinberg E, Han H, Maddur H, Ghobrial RM, Therapondos G, Hsu C, Fix OK, Eswaran S, Shetty K, Chhatwal J, Dalgic OO, Jakhete N, Mobley C, Victor DW, Mehta N, Dinges L, Rinella M, Schiano TD, Lucey MR, Terrault N.
- Clin Gastroenterol Hepatol (2022 Feb) 20:409-418.e5. Abstract/Full Text
- The Association of Alanine Aminotransferase Levels With Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Cardiovascular Morbidity.
- Yardeni D, Toledano R, Novack V, Shalev A, Wolak A, Rotman Y, Etzion O.
- J Cardiovasc Pharmacol Ther (2022 Jan-Dec) 27:10742484221074585. Abstract/Full Text
- Nodular regenerative hyperplasia in X-linked agammaglobulinemia: An underestimated and severe complication.
- Nunes-Santos CJ, Koh C, Rai A, Sacco K, Marciano BE, Kleiner DE, Marko J, Bergerson JRE, Stack M, Rivera MM, Constantine G, Strober W, Uzel G, Fuss IJ, Notarangelo LD, Holland SM, Rosenzweig SD, Heller T.
- J Allergy Clin Immunol (2022 Jan) 149:400-409.e3. Abstract/Full Text
- Risk factors for bleeding hepatocellular adenoma in a United States cohort.
- McDermott C, Ertreo M, Jha R, Ko J, Fernandez S, Desale S, Fishbein T, Satoskar R, Winslow E, Smith C, Hsu CC.
- Liver Int (2022 Jan) 42:224-232. Abstract/Full Text
- Modeling PNPLA3-Associated NAFLD Using Human-Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells.
- Tilson SG, Morell CM, Lenaerts AS, Park SB, Hu Z, Jenkins B, Koulman A, Liang TJ, Vallier L.
- Hepatology (2021 Dec) 74:2998-3017. Abstract/Full Text
- Comparison of HBV RNA and Hepatitis B Core Related Antigen With Conventional HBV Markers Among Untreated Adults With Chronic Hepatitis B in North America.
- Ghany MG, King WC, Lisker-Melman M, Lok ASF, Terrault N, Janssen HLA, Khalili M, Chung RT, Lee WM, Lau DTY, Cloherty GA, Sterling RK.
- Hepatology (2021 Nov) 74:2395-2409. Abstract/Full Text
- Fatty Liver Is an Independent Risk Factor for Delayed Recovery from Anesthesia.
- Shapses M, Tang L, Layne A, Beri A, Rotman Y.
- Hepatol Commun (2021 Nov) 5:1848-1859. Abstract/Full Text
- Therapies for hepatocellular carcinoma: overview, clinical indications, and comparative outcome evaluation-part one: curative intention.
- Yacoub JH, Hsu CC, Fishbein TM, Mauro D, Moon A, He AR, Bashir MR, Burke LMB.
- Abdom Radiol (NY) (2021 Aug) 46:3528-3539. Abstract/Full Text
- Therapies for hepatocellular carcinoma: overview, clinical indications, and comparative outcome evaluation. Part two: noncurative intention.
- Yacoub JH, Mauro D, Moon A, He AR, Bashir MR, Hsu CC, Fishbein TM, Burke LMB.
- Abdom Radiol (NY) (2021 Aug) 46:3540-3548. Abstract/Full Text
- Durable virological response and functional cure of chronic hepatitis D after long-term peginterferon therapy.
- Hercun J, Kim GE, Da BL, Rotman Y, Kleiner DE, Chang R, Glenn JS, Hoofnagle JH, Koh C, Heller T.
- Aliment Pharmacol Ther (2021 Jul) 54:176-182. Abstract/Full Text
- HLA-B*35:01 and Green Tea-Induced Liver Injury.
- Hoofnagle JH, Bonkovsky HL, Phillips EJ, Li YJ, Ahmad J, Barnhart H, Durazo F, Fontana RJ, Gu J, Khan I, Kleiner DE, Koh C, Rockey DC, Seeff LB, Serrano J, Stolz A, Tillmann HL, Vuppalanchi R, Navarro VJ, Drug-Induced Liver Injury Network.
- Hepatology (2021 Jun) 73:2484-2493. Abstract/Full Text
- A Gut Feeling: Acute Liver Failure - An Unusual Manifestation of Malignant Catatonia.
- Kiparizoska S, Davis W, Duong M, Griffith N, Hsu C.
- Cureus (2021 May 25) 13:e15242. Abstract/Full Text
- Platelet count as a screening tool for compensated cirrhosis in chronic viral hepatitis.
- Surana P, Hercun J, Takyar V, Kleiner DE, Heller T, Koh C.
- World J Gastrointest Pathophysiol (2021 May 22) 12:40-50. Abstract/Full Text
- 17-Beta Hydroxysteroid Dehydrogenase 13 Deficiency Does Not Protect Mice From Obesogenic Diet Injury.
- Ma Y, Brown PM, Lin DD, Ma J, Feng D, Belyaeva OV, Podszun MC, Roszik J, Allen JN, Umarova R, Kleiner DE, Kedishvili NY, Gavrilova O, Gao B, Rotman Y.
- Hepatology (2021 May) 73:1701-1716. Abstract/Full Text
- Randomized Trial of a Vaccine Regimen to Prevent Chronic HCV Infection.
- Page K, Melia MT, Veenhuis RT, Winter M, Rousseau KE, Massaccesi G, Osburn WO, Forman M, Thomas E, Thornton K, Wagner K, Vassilev V, Lin L, Lum PJ, Giudice LC, Stein E, Asher A, Chang S, Gorman R, Ghany MG, Liang TJ, Wierzbicki MR, Scarselli E, Nicosia A, Folgori A, Capone S, Cox AL.
- N Engl J Med (2021 Feb 11) 384:541-549. Abstract/Full Text
- Immunological mechanisms and therapeutic targets of fatty liver diseases.
- Wang H, Mehal W, Nagy LE, Rotman Y.
- Cell Mol Immunol (2021 Jan) 18:73-91. Abstract/Full Text
- Risk Factors for Delta Hepatitis in a North American Cohort: Who Should Be Screened?
- Da BL, Rahman F, Lai WC, Kleiner DE, Heller T, Koh C.
- Am J Gastroenterol (2021 Jan 1) 116:206-209. Abstract/Full Text
- Safety and efficacy of sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir in post-liver transplant patients with previous direct-acting antiviral failure: Six case reports.
- Higley C, Hsu CC, Smith C, Nadella S, Lalos AT.
- World J Hepatol (2020 Dec 27) 12:1341-1348. Abstract/Full Text
- Characterization of essential domains in HSD17B13 for cellular localization and enzymatic activity.
- Ma Y, Karki S, Brown PM, Lin DD, Podszun MC, Zhou W, Belyaeva OV, Kedishvili NY, Rotman Y.
- J Lipid Res (2020 Nov) 61:1400-1409. Abstract/Full Text
- Vitamin E treatment in NAFLD patients demonstrates that oxidative stress drives steatosis through upregulation of de-novo lipogenesis.
- Podszun MC, Alawad AS, Lingala S, Morris N, Huang WA, Yang S, Schoenfeld M, Rolt A, Ouwerkerk R, Valdez K, Umarova R, Ma Y, Fatima SZ, Lin DD, Mahajan LS, Samala N, Violet PC, Levine M, Shamburek R, Gharib AM, Kleiner DE, Garraffo HM, Cai H, Walter PJ, Rotman Y.
- Redox Biol (2020 Oct) 37:101710. Abstract/Full Text
- Genetic Determinants of Cirrhosis and Hepatocellular Carcinoma Due to Fatty Liver Disease: What's the Score?
- Pfeiffer RM, Rotman Y, O'Brien TR.
- Hepatology (2020 Sep) 72:794-796. Abstract/Full Text
- MR elastography-based liver fibrosis correlates with liver events in nonalcoholic fatty liver patients: A multicenter study.
- Han MAT, Vipani A, Noureddin N, Ramirez K, Gornbein J, Saouaf R, Baniesh N, Cummings-John O, Okubote T, Setiawan VW, Rotman Y, Loomba R, Alkhouri N, Noureddin M.
- Liver Int (2020 Sep) 40:2242-2251. Abstract/Full Text
- Design and in vivo activity of A(3) adenosine receptor agonist prodrugs.
- Suresh RR, Jain S, Chen Z, Tosh DK, Ma Y, Podszun MC, Rotman Y, Salvemini D, Jacobson KA.
- Purinergic Signal (2020 Sep) 16:367-377. Abstract/Full Text
- 4-HNE Immunohistochemistry and Image Analysis for Detection of Lipid Peroxidation in Human Liver Samples Using Vitamin E Treatment in NAFLD as a Proof of Concept.
- Podszun MC, Chung JY, Ylaya K, Kleiner DE, Hewitt SM, Rotman Y.
- J Histochem Cytochem (2020 Sep) 68:635-643. Abstract/Full Text
- Rhythmic Fluctuations in Levels of Liver Enzymes During Menstrual Cycles of Healthy Women and Effects of Body Weight.
- Lai CW, Jadhav S, Njei B, Ye A, Wactawski-Wende J, Mumford SL, Schisterman EF, Rotman Y.
- Clin Gastroenterol Hepatol (2020 Aug) 18:2055-2063.e2. Abstract/Full Text
- A Viral Exposure Signature Defines Early Onset of Hepatocellular Carcinoma.
- Liu J, Tang W, Budhu A, Forgues M, Hernandez MO, Candia J, Kim Y, Bowman ED, Ambs S, Zhao Y, Tran B, Wu X, Koh C, Surana P, Liang TJ, Guarnera M, Mann D, Rajaure M, Greten TF, Wang Z, Yu H, Wang XW.
- Cell (2020 Jul 23) 182:317-328.e10. Abstract/Full Text
- Is SARS-CoV-2 Also an Enteric Pathogen With Potential Fecal-Oral Transmission? A COVID-19 Virological and Clinical Review.
- Ding S, Liang TJ.
- Gastroenterology (2020 Jul) 159:53-61. Abstract/Full Text
