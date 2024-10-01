About Our Research

The research interests and current focus of the Clinical Research Section include: (1) natural history, management, genetics and treatment of viral hepatitis; (2) natural history, management, genetics and treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; (3) evaluation of the biology of non-cirrhotic portal hypertension; (4) study of hepatic involvement in other diseases such as Chronic Granulomatous Disease and Sickle Cell Disease; and (5) evaluation, management and therapy of primary biliary cirrhosis, autoimmune hepatitis and metabolic/genetic liver disease.

The LDB Clinical Research Section has an extensive biorepository of prospectively collected serum and DNA samples, and liver tissue from untreated and treated patients, with a variety of chronic liver conditions including chronic viral hepatitis (B, C and D), non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, non-cirrhotic portal hypertension, primary biliary cholangitis, primary sclerosing hepatitis, autoimmune hepatitis, Wilson’s disease and a variety of other less common chronic liver conditions, participating in natural history and investigator initiated clinical studies. The biorepository collection spans the period from the mid-1980s and continues to present day. These samples are available for clinical, translational and bench studies related to liver and other conditions upon request and approval from NIH.