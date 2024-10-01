U.S. flag

Clinical Research Section

About Our Research

The research interests and current focus of the Clinical Research Section include: (1) natural history, management, genetics and treatment of viral hepatitis; (2) natural history, management, genetics and treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; (3) evaluation of the biology of non-cirrhotic portal hypertension; (4) study of hepatic involvement in other diseases such as Chronic Granulomatous Disease and Sickle Cell Disease; and (5) evaluation, management and therapy of primary biliary cirrhosis, autoimmune hepatitis and metabolic/genetic liver disease.

The LDB Clinical Research Section has an extensive biorepository of prospectively collected serum and DNA samples, and liver tissue from untreated and treated patients, with a variety of chronic liver conditions including chronic viral hepatitis (B, C and D), non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, non-cirrhotic portal hypertension, primary biliary cholangitis, primary sclerosing hepatitis, autoimmune hepatitis, Wilson’s disease and a variety of other less common chronic liver conditions, participating in natural history and investigator initiated clinical studies. The biorepository collection spans the period from the mid-1980s and continues to present day. These samples are available for clinical, translational and bench studies related to liver and other conditions upon request and approval from NIH.

Last Reviewed October 2024