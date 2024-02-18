Join Us
Research Positions
A post-doctoral fellow position is available at the Liver & Energy Metabolism Section, to study the effects of an oral caloric load on the pathogenesis of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH, previously termed NASH). The project will combine bioinformatics, molecular biology, and physiology; access to unique human tissue samples; and will utilize transgenic animals, cell models, human samples, clinical data, and multilevel “omics”.
Requirements:
- PhD, MD or equivalent anticipated in 6 months or obtained within past 5 years
- Relevant experience; combined bioinformatic and molecular biology background preferred
- Strong analytical skills
- Good command of written and spoken English
To apply, send CV and references to rotmany@niddk.nih.gov
