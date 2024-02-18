U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Research Positions

A post-doctoral fellow position is available at the Liver & Energy Metabolism Section, to study the effects of an oral caloric load on the pathogenesis of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH, previously termed NASH). The project will combine bioinformatics, molecular biology, and physiology; access to unique human tissue samples; and will utilize transgenic animals, cell models, human samples, clinical data, and multilevel “omics”.

Requirements:

  • PhD, MD or equivalent anticipated in 6 months or obtained within past 5 years
  • Relevant experience; combined bioinformatic and molecular biology background preferred
  •  Strong analytical skills
  • Good command of written and spoken English

 To apply, send CV and references to rotmany@niddk.nih.gov

The NIH is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The NIH is dedicated to building a diverse community in its training and employment programs.

Last Reviewed February 2024